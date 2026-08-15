5 K-dramas that should never be remade as lightning never strikes twice: Tangerines to Strong Girl Bong-soon

Criminal profiler Park Hae-young has hated the police ever since they ignored him as a kid, when he witnessed his classmate's kidnapping and couldn't get anyone to listen. As an adult, he finds an old walkie-talkie that inexplicably connects him to Detective Lee Jae-han, a real, still-active detective, except he's transmitting from the year 2000. Using the walkie-talkie to pass information back and forth across a 15-year gap, the two work together to solve cold cases neither could crack alone, forming an unlikely cross-time partnership with Cha Soo-hyun, a rookie in the past who becomes a hardened veteran detective in the present. As Hae-young and Jae-han start altering the past case by case, the changes ripple forward and reshape the present in ways neither of them can fully predict, including who lives, who dies, and who ends up corrupt. Several of the drama's cases are drawn directly from real unsolved Korean crimes, most notably the Hwaseong serial murders, giving the mystery an added weight beyond fiction. It became one of the highest-rated cable dramas in Korean history and is still widely considered one of the best-written K-dramas ever made.