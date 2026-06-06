5 K-Dramas that feel like a cool breeze for the soul this summer: Yumi’s Cells to Welcome to Samdal-ri

If you're wondering what to watch this summer, we might have an idea
It’s summer again, and while we juggle between work, household chores and the gym, most of us need a TV fix that cools and calms us down. We’ve all rewatched Crash Landing on You more times than we can count, laughed through Business Proposal, and sobbed (again) through When Life Gives You Tangerines. But what about something a little offbeat, just as comforting, and just as loved? Yumi’s Cells is always on everyone’s list, but there’s more where that came from.
So, take five.
It's Kim Go-eun, need we say more? Unlike anything she’d tackled before, Yumi’s Cells follows the life of an ordinary office worker named Yumi, but with a twist: The real stars are the tiny brain cells in her head, who run the show, argue, panic, celebrate, and secretly control every decision she makes. And goodness, they're too cute. The first season was an absolute joy, while the second did see some criticism. Nevertheless, the show is fresh, and does a fun job of showing our 'inside' thoughts. A little bit like the animation film Inside Out. You would love the cells here just as much too, and everything seems so relatable, with a lot of hilarious moments.
Lee Jong-suk takes a break from twisted and angst-filled dramas for this calming, wholesome tale set in a book publishing company. He plays Cha Eun-ho, a seemingly cold editor, who has to now look out for his childhood friend Kang Dan-i (Lee Na-young). She is divorced, with a child and is starting her career over...as an intern, no less. Of course, past feelings rise to the surface, and the two wade their way to a happy ending. While the romance is sweet and moving, it's the rush and details of a book-publishing company that keep you hooked. You thrill in the chaos of authors, launches, the anxieties of editing, and the marketing frenzy.
Ah, these whimsical small-town love stories. Our story begins with Han Ji-yul, a leading Seoul veterinarian, who heads to the countryside to take care of his grandfather's clinic. Predictably, his city-boy flair clashes with the flavours of the small town, especially with the local policewoman Ahn Ja-young. Plot twist: They fall in love! Of course, with a little help of a love triangle, what else would you expect?
It's a typical town mouse-country mouse tale, where as usual the city dweller is moved by the kindness of the small-town folk (hello every Christmas film), and just a sweet, fun watch. Expect nothing more, and expect nothing less.
This one turns the knife and also bandages the wound. Our Beloved Summer follows two former high-school sweethearts who endured a painful breakup, only to be brought back together years later by circumstance. Kim Da-mi and Choi Woo-shik are exceptional as they tell a gentle, deeply human story about insecurities, the fear of abandonment, and the ache of not recognising your own worth. For instance, Woo-shik is a talented artist: Everyone else sees it. But for him, it's mechanical.
It’s a soft, healing journey about second chances, emotional honesty, and discovering comfort in someone who sees you, really sees you , even when you can’t see yourself.
Brilliant chemistry and full of heart, Welcome to Samdal-ri stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun. It's a a refreshing tale of a small-town girl (hello again), returning to her roots after living a city life that crashes around her. She reconnects with her past love, who is now a weather forecaster, still waiting for the day she returns to him. The story is straightforward and clear: No prizes for guessing the twists and turns. But the idea, is about two people learning to love each other slowly, carefully, and then all at once. One needs to look inward and face her own vulnerabilities, while the other fears being abandoned again. It is a warm, raw and yet calming depiction of love, and both the leads do a stellar job of showing you, that the path to real romance isn't impossible and brutal, but it's not a cakewalk either.