5 K-Dramas that feel like a cool breeze for the soul this summer: Yumi’s Cells to Welcome to Samdal-ri

Brilliant chemistry and full of heart, Welcome to Samdal-ri stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun. It's a a refreshing tale of a small-town girl (hello again), returning to her roots after living a city life that crashes around her. She reconnects with her past love, who is now a weather forecaster, still waiting for the day she returns to him. The story is straightforward and clear: No prizes for guessing the twists and turns. But the idea, is about two people learning to love each other slowly, carefully, and then all at once. One needs to look inward and face her own vulnerabilities, while the other fears being abandoned again. It is a warm, raw and yet calming depiction of love, and both the leads do a stellar job of showing you, that the path to real romance isn't impossible and brutal, but it's not a cakewalk either.