Freedom for Hyun-so means the acceptance of himself, his tortured past, and confronting the power of his love and being loved by Ji-won. He realises it in one of the darkest moments of the show, when he believes that she is dead: At this point, his sanity is frayed and almost broken, as the only stability he has known, is gone. He could almost commit a dangerous crime as the voices in his head instruct him, but she brings him back from the precipice, making him realise that there is no return if he chooses darkness.