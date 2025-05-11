K-Drama Rewind, Descendants of the Sun: Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s sweeping romance bends logic

That’s where the heart of the show really lies, if you drown out the rest of noise. The moments between the two are sweet and touching, as compared to the other couple—a rather fierce Kim Ji-won and Jin Goo. Kim Ji-won has real fire, when it comes to snark-ridden roles, and complicated nuanced characters, somehow has more spunk and charisma than Hye-kyo in the series at times, even when she’s almost supposedly dying from a heinous virus. Of course—to further a love story, we always do need to put women through the worst of situations, but again, shh, don’t ask questions. Truth to be told, both the women here exist just for the romantic aspects of the story—the plot lines just involve the men, otherwise.