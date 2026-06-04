The SPF is a calculation of the duration and intensity of sun protection that a cream can provide in a single application. For instance, SPF 15 will provide 93 per cent protection and SPF 30 about 97 per cent protection, while SPF 50 and 100 can give up to 98 or 99 per cent protection. So, the formula for the power of the SPF is multiplied by 10. SPF 15 gives protection for up to 150 minutes (10x15) in a single application, while an SPF 30 cream will provide protection for 300 minutes (10x30) in a single application. So an SPF 30 sunscreen will give you 97 per cent protection for almost 5 hours.