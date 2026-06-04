UAE summers have set in, and it's time to reevaluate your sunscreen choices
Most of us really treat a sunscreen like a magical serum: One layer in the morning, and fin, you're done for the day. You're protected.
All clear.
Sigh, we wish. But no. Sunscreen doesn't quite work like something out of a Disney fairytale.
The uncomfortable, not-so-sunny truth is that your sunscreen protection starts changing far sooner than you think. Timing, quantity, reapplication, and even indoor exposure all play a role in whether it actually does its job.
As Dr. Zaheer Abbas, dermatologist at SKIN111 Clinic, puts it, “People assume sunscreen is working all day once it’s applied. But in reality, protection breaks down much faster than most expect.”
So UAE dermatologists break down the most common sunscreen mistake and how to fix them before your skin pays the price.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that sunscreen is a 'morning-only' step.
Dr. Abbas breaks it down: Sunscreen should be reapplied every three hours. “After a couple of hours under the sun, the chemical bonds are fractured and degraded over time,” he explains. “As time passes, skin oils, facial movement, and sweating cause the protective layer to separate and form gaps.”
In other words, even if you applied sunscreen perfectly in the morning, your skin is not protected in the same way by midday.
For outdoor exposure, reapplication every 2–3 hours is considered essential. It's not an option.
If sunscreen has one universal flaw, it’s under-application.
Dr. Abbas notes that most people use only about 25% of the required amount. For proper facial coverage, he recommends around ¼ teaspoon for the face alone, and for full-body exposure, about 30ml, which is a shot-glass amount).
That gap matters. SPF values on bottles are tested using generous application, far more than what people typically use.
Dr. Jasly Kuttiali, Specialist Dermatology at Medcare Medical Centre JVC, adds another overlooked issue: Placement. “People miss the exposed areas such as the ears, neck, scalp, eyelids, and back of the hands,” she explains. “Even small gaps can significantly reduce overall protection.”
It should be reapplied every three hours. After couples of hours under sun the chemical bonds are fractured and degraded over time. As time passes, our skin's natural oils, facial movement, and sweating cause the protective layer to separate, shift, and form gaps.
Another widespread mistake is assuming sunscreen is only for outdoor use.
Both experts stress that ultraviolet exposure doesn’t stop at the door. Dr. Kuttiali explains that while UVB rays are mostly blocked by glass, UVA rays penetrate windows easily.
“These rays contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage,” she says. “This is particularly important for people sitting near windows, driving frequently, or managing pigmentation conditions.”
So even indoors, especially near natural light, sunscreen still plays a protective role.
Dr. Abbas reinforces this: clouds or rain don’t block UV rays either. “The sun is still there; clouds only reduce visible light, not UV exposure.”
The sun’s rays that are most damaging to our skin are called ultraviolet (UV) rays. The two types of rays that reach the Earth’s surface — UVB and UVA. UVB rays are responsible for producing sunburn. The UVB rays also play the greatest role in causing skin cancers. In addition, the UVA rays penetrate more deeply into the skin and play a greater role in premature skin aging changes including wrinkle formation.
Physical and chemical sunscreens shield your skin from the sun’s rays in very different ways.
Dr. Abbas explains the difference:
Mineral (physical) sunscreens contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They sit on top of the skin and reflect UV rays like a shield. “They are suitable for sensitive skin, rosacea, melasma, children, and pregnant individuals,” he says. And, they also provide immediate protection.
The minerals form a protective barrier on the skin and reflect UV rays, before they can make contact with the surface of the skin. The benefits of physical sunscreens is that they can also help block UVA rays that come through windows, that can cause pigmentation and the breakdown of collagen. In short, it’s crucial to wear sunscreen even if you’re not going outside.
Physical sunscreens are ideal for children, people with sensitive skin and people with melasma, a skin disorder where the skin has flat patches and freckle-like spots, too.
Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, contain ingredients like avobenzone and oxybenzone. These absorb into the skin and convert UV rays into heat. “They are lightweight and often invisible on the skin,” he adds, making them popular for everyday cosmetic use.
Moreover, unlike mineral sunscreens, which offer immediate protection, chemical sunscreens, must be applied 30 minutes before going outdoors to let the ingredients fully bind to the skin. This kind of sunblock does not sit on the skin or block rays: They feature ingredients that absorb UV rays before your skin can absorb them. Moreover, it has long-term benefits. This sunscreen works to protect the deeper damage caused by sun burns, oxidation and skin lesions that can lead to cancers, she explains.
The best chemical sunscreens include avobenzone in their formulations, They would also have octinoxate, which is the most commonly used ingredient in chemical sunscreens to absorb UVB radiation, as Dalya Sager, a Medical Aesthetician at Dubai-based BROWZ had previously told us. However, it’s best advised to check with your dermatologist first, before attempting to use one.
Another overlooked mistake is applying sunscreen too late.
Dr. Abbas explains that chemical sunscreens need time to bind properly with the skin. “They should be applied around 20 minutes before sun exposure,” he says.
Only mineral sunscreens provide immediate protection upon application. Applying sunscreen after stepping outside may still help, but it leaves a critical window where skin is unprotected, especially during UV exposure.
Layering skincare products seems harmless, but order matters more than most people realise.
Dr. Abbas warns against mixing sunscreen directly with moisturiser or applying it on damp skin. “Don’t combine products in your hands,” he says.
Instead, the correct sequence is:
Moisturiser first
Wait 2–3 minutes
Sunscreen next
Makeup after 10–15 minutes
Applying sunscreen on sweaty or wet skin can also prevent it from forming an even protective layer. For outdoor sports or humid conditions, water-resistant formulas are essential.
“Think of sunscreen as a final protective film, not something to dilute or blend,” he adds.
Be sure to always check the SPF (Sun Protection Factor) when purchasing your cream. The SPF factor in these creams can range anywhere from 15-100.
The SPF is a calculation of the duration and intensity of sun protection that a cream can provide in a single application. For instance, SPF 15 will provide 93 per cent protection and SPF 30 about 97 per cent protection, while SPF 50 and 100 can give up to 98 or 99 per cent protection. So, the formula for the power of the SPF is multiplied by 10. SPF 15 gives protection for up to 150 minutes (10x15) in a single application, while an SPF 30 cream will provide protection for 300 minutes (10x30) in a single application. So an SPF 30 sunscreen will give you 97 per cent protection for almost 5 hours.
Furthermore, Dr. Kuttiali explains that 'broad-spectrum' sunscreen means protection against both UVA and UVB rays. UVB is responsible for sunburn, while UVA contributes to ageing and deeper skin damage.
However, SPF mainly measures UVB protection, not full-spectrum defence.
“There is a common misunderstanding that SPF alone is enough,” she says. “In reality, broad-spectrum coverage is essential.”
She also highlights an emerging concern: Visible light, including blue light, may worsen pigmentation such as melasma. Tinted sunscreens containing iron oxides can offer added protection for those prone to pigmentation issues.
The UV index (UVI) helps people to know how to protect themselves against UV rays. The range is from 0 to 11. The higher the UV Index, the stronger the sun's rays, and the greater the need to protect your skin. In order to protect against ageing, skin damage and the more harmful forms of skin cancer, you must use broad spectrum sun protection.
There is no single sunscreen that is best for everyone. The ideal choice depends on factors such as skin type, sensitivity, lifestyle, personal preference, and likelihood of consistent use. Ultimately, the best sunscreen is the one that a person is comfortable applying correctly and regularly...Dr Jasly Kuttiali, Specialist Dermatology, Medcare Medical Centre JVC
A higher price tag or SPF number doesn’t guarantee better protection. Dr. Abbas is clear: “Expensive sunscreen or higher SPF is not necessarily equivalent to good sun protection. Application habits matter more than the product itself.”
A poorly applied SPF 50 can easily underperform compared to a correctly applied SPF 30.
Dr. Kuttiali agrees: “In clinical practice, consistency is more important than cost or branding,” she says. “The best sunscreen is the one that is used correctly every day.”
One of the most common behavioural mistakes is selective use, only applying sunscreen on 'sunny' days or beach outings.
But UV exposure is constant. It occurs during commuting, walking, driving, and even sitting indoors near windows.
Dr. Kuttiali notes that daily exposure adds up over time. “Small gaps in protection may not seem significant day-to-day, but they contribute to cumulative skin damage.”
This cumulative effect is what leads to premature ageing, pigmentation, and long-term skin health issues.
Check the type of sunscreen: Always look at the ingredients to understand whether it is a physical (mineral) sunscreen, a chemical sunscreen, or a combination formula, as each works differently and suits different skin types and needs.
Pay attention to SPF level: For strong daily protection, especially in high-UV regions, it is generally recommended to choose a sunscreen with an SPF between 50 and 100, depending on your level of sun exposure and skin sensitivity.
Understand how to use it properly: Read the label carefully for instructions on application. This includes how often it needs to be reapplied when outdoors, and how long you should wait after applying it before stepping into the sun to ensure it becomes fully effective.