The rise of GLP-1 therapies marks a turning point in how obesity itself is understood
You’ve heard it all when it comes to weight loss: Eat your veggies. Move more. Keep trying.
You check the weighing scale constantly, sometimes every day, feeling a rush of hope when the numbers dip, and disappointment when they don’t.
And for those struggling with obesity, the reality is just as complicated: Hunger hormones, insulin resistance, genetics, metabolism, inflammation and even the brain’s reward circuitry all shape how the body gains and stubbornly holds onto weight.
Across the UAE and globally, a new category of treatments often referred to as weight loss pills, including oral semaglutide and related GLP-1 medications, is changing how doctors approach obesity. Drugs like oral semaglutide, sold under brand names such as Rybelsus, alongside injectable treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have rapidly become some of the most talked-about therapies in modern medicine. Celebrities have discussed them. Social media has sensationalised it and the demand has surged worldwide.
However, as the veneer of hype subsides, doctors notice something a lot more significant: These are treatments for a chronic metabolic disease, and not vanity tools.
The rise of GLP-1 therapies marks a turning point in how obesity itself is understood. As Dr Milena Caccelli, Specialist Endocrinologist at Metabolic. Health explains, "Obesity is a chronic, multifactorial disease influenced by hormonal regulation, central appetite pathways, and the brain’s reward system. Due to its complexity, lifestyle modification alone is often insufficient for long-term weight control.”
GLP-1 therapies improve several metabolic parameters. They reduce inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein, improve lipid profile (including triglycerides and cholesterol), and show beneficial effects on fatty liver disease. There is also growing evidence of cardiovascular protection, including improved vascular function and reduction of cardiovascular risk factors....
At the centre of these medications is a naturally occurring hormone called GLP-1, which the gut releases after eating. For starters, GLP-1 is a hormone that your gut naturally produces after eating, as Dr Mahmoud Darabie explains.
He notes, “It stimulates insulin release, slows gastric emptying, and, most importantly, signals to the brain that you're full.” Furthermore, oral semaglutide mimics this hormone, and at higher concentrations and durations than what the body produces naturally. “The result is a more meaningful reduction in appetite, earlier and more sustained feelings of fullness, and a reduction in the ‘reward-driven’ urge to eat, which is usually described as food noise,” he says.
That phrase, food noise, has become central to many patients’ experiences. Rather than constantly battling cravings or intrusive thoughts about eating, many describe a calmer mental relationship with food. The medications also affect blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity, which is particularly important because insulin resistance is deeply linked to abdominal fat accumulation and metabolic disease.
And despite the misconceptions, these drugs do not ‘burn fat’, as Dr Ghaida Kaddaha, Consultant Endocrinology and Diabetology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, says. “They act on the brain to reduce hunger, increase the feeling of fullness, and help patients feel satisfied with smaller portions. They may also slow stomach emptying, which helps prolong satiety.”
While GLP-1 therapies may feel like a recent trend, their development has unfolded over nearly two decades of metabolic research.
According to Dr Milena Caccelli, the first GLP-1 receptor agonist was Byetta (exenatide), introduced in 2005. This was followed by Victoza and later Saxenda, which marked an important shift, extending GLP-1 therapy from type 2 diabetes into obesity treatment.
The next major breakthrough came with semaglutide, developed by Novo Nordisk and marketed as Ozempic for diabetes and later as Wegovy for weight management in adults with obesity, or overweight patients with weight-related health conditions.
More recently, newer dual-hormone therapies have expanded the landscape further. Mounjaro (tirzepatide), also marketed for weight management under the name Zepbound, has been approved for both type 2 diabetes and obesity, representing the next step in metabolic treatment by targeting multiple hormonal pathways.
In parallel, eligibility has also widened. Semaglutide-based treatments are now also approved for weight management in adolescents above 12 years old in specific clinical cases, reflecting a growing recognition that obesity can begin early and may require medical intervention beyond lifestyle modification alone.
The internet often treats GLP-1 medications as a shortcut to becoming thinner. Doctors, however, are trying to push back against that narrative.
“These medications are not for cosmetic weight loss,” Dr Kaddaha says. Clinical guidelines generally recommend GLP-1-based therapies for adults with obesity, usually defined as a BMI above 30, or for overweight patients with additional health risks such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, sleep apnoea or cardiovascular complications.
“There are some well-established clinical criteria for GLP-1-based weight management medications,” says Dr Darabie. “They are not primarily a cosmetic tool or a solution for someone who wants to lose a few kilograms before a holiday.”
Still, doctors stress that BMI alone does not tell the full story. “A patient at BMI 27 with insulin resistance, a family history of type 2 diabetes, and significant difficulty managing weight despite sustained lifestyle effort is a very different case from someone at BMI 31 who has never attempted structured dietary change,” Dr Darabie says.
The distinction matters because obesity medicine extends far beyond just 'willpower' narratives, and towards a rather nuanced understanding of biology. For years, patients who regained weight after dieting were often blamed for lacking discipline. But endocrinologists now point out that the body actively fights weight loss through hormonal adaptation, metabolic slowing and appetite dysregulation.
“The body actively defends its weight,” Dr Darabie explains. GLP-1 medications work because they directly address some of those biological mechanisms.
The most common side effects with oral semaglutide, as with the injectable GLP-1, are gastrointestinal. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and abdominal discomfort. They are most pronounced in the first weeks, during dose escalation, and they typically ease as the body adjusts...
The results, doctors say, can be dramatic, particularly when medication is combined with lifestyle changes.
Clinical trials of oral semaglutide have shown average weight reductions of roughly 15 per cent over about 68 weeks, compared to minimal loss in placebo groups. By contrast, even intensive diet-and-exercise programmes often produce around 5 to 10 per cent weight loss under trial conditions and frequently less in real-world settings.
“In structured lifestyle interventions, a daily caloric deficit of approximately 500 kcal typically results in a weight reduction of 3–5% over 3 to 6 months,” says Dr Caccelli. “GLP-1 receptor agonists, and newer GLP-1/GIP combination therapies, can achieve average weight loss of approximately 10–15%, and in some cases up to 20% with current agents.”
But all three experts caution against viewing medication as magic. “What I always tell patients: these medications are not a substitute for healthy habits,” says Dr Darabie.
The best outcomes still return to the same foundations: Nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and long-term behavioural change. The medication may quiet some of the body’s resistance to weight loss, but it doesn’t replace the need for sustainable routines.
The reality of taking GLP-1 medications is often less glamorous than social media suggests.
The most common side effects are gastrointestinal: Nausea, bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, reflux, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. These usually happen when starting treatment or increasing the dose and often improve over time as Dr Kaddaha adds.
Doctors minimise side effects through gradual dose escalation. Oral semaglutide, for example, is typically started at a low dose for several weeks before increasing slowly. And, practical adjustments do matter: Eating smaller meals, lowering fatty food intake, avoiding lying down immediately after eating can significantly help, explains Dr Darabie.
Some oral formulations also come with inconvenient instructions, requiring patients to take the medication on an empty stomach with minimal water, followed by a fasting period before breakfast. That’s one reason newer oral therapies like orforglipron are attracting attention.
According to Dr Caccelli, these newer non-peptide GLP-1 drugs may improve adherence because they do not require injections, fasting conditions, or specific administration restrictions, and can be taken at any time of day.
Despite growing excitement around GLP-1 therapies, endocrinologists are careful not to present them as risk-free. “This is an important question to answer honestly,” says Dr Darabie.
Rare but serious risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, dehydration and kidney strain. Patients with certain thyroid cancer risks, particularly a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN2 syndrome are generally advised not to take these medications.
Doctors are also monitoring concerns around rapid muscle loss during weight reduction. This rapid weight loss, may also be associated with reduction in lean muscle mass, adds Dr Caccelli, who recommends resistance training and sufficient protein intake during treatment.
Another area under observation involves mental health signals. Regulatory agencies including the EMA and FDA have reviewed rare reports of suicidal ideation in patients taking GLP-1 medications, though no direct causal link has been established.
For endocrinologists, this reinforces the importance of ongoing monitoring. Patients are typically followed through blood tests, metabolic markers, body composition assessments and regular lifestyle reviews throughout treatment.
Perhaps the biggest misconception about GLP-1 medications is that they are temporary fixes. “The data is clear,” says Dr Darabie. “For most patients, discontinuing GLP-1 medications without sustained lifestyle change will lead to weight regain.”
One semaglutide extension trial found that patients regained roughly two-thirds of their lost weight within a year of stopping treatment. “This isn't a failure of the medication,” Dr Darabie says. “It reflects the biological reality that obesity is a chronic condition with a strong physiological drive to return to prior weight.”
That does not mean patients are ‘addicted’ to the medication. Rather, the hormonal and metabolic systems that previously encouraged weight gain tend to reactivate once the drug is removed. For some patients, long-term maintenance therapy may ultimately be necessary. Others may gradually taper down while maintaining structured lifestyle changes.
“Many patients may need long-term treatment to maintain results because obesity is a chronic condition,” Dr Kaddaha adds.
These medications are not for cosmetic weight loss. They are generally suitable for people with obesity, or those who are overweight and have weight-related health issues such as type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fatty liver disease, or sleep apnoea. A doctor should assess each patient individually before prescribing....
The timeline for GLP-1 treatment is slower and more methodical than viral before-and-after transformations might suggest. During the first month, oral semaglutide is typically introduced at a very low dose, mainly to help the body adjust. Appetite suppression may begin, but dramatic weight loss is uncommon early on.
By weeks five to eight, hunger reduction usually becomes more noticeable, and patients may begin seeing the first few kilograms come off. The more significant metabolic and physical changes often emerge between months three and six, when patients reach therapeutic doses.
“Patients can see 7 to 10 per cent body weight reduction by month 6,” says Dr Darabie. There are improvements in insulin sensitivity, blood sugar, energy levels and inflammation may also appear before major visible changes on the scale. The maximum weight loss in clinical trials is often seen closer to 9-12 months.
However, doctors emphasise that the scale itself, should not be the only focus. “The metabolic improvements, better insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, improved energy and sleep, and body composition often precede visible weight change,” Dr Darabie says. “And are equally important markers of progress.”
GLP-1 therapies are not miracle drugs.
They do not erase the need for healthy habits, and they are not appropriate for everyone. They also come with real side effects, unanswered long-term questions and the likelihood of extended treatment for many patients. Yet they have undeniably shifted obesity medicine into a new era.
For the first time, many patients who spent years blaming themselves for failed diets are hearing something different from doctors: your biology matters too.
And perhaps that is the real revolution behind these medications, not simply smaller bodies, but a deeper recognition that obesity is not just about appetite, aesthetics or self-control, but a chronic disease shaped by some of the body’s most powerful systems.