What’s being sold as HIIT today may be doing the opposite of what it promises
You scroll YouTube. A HIIT workout pops up. You press play.
Ten minutes later, you’re sweating, breathless, shaky, and convinced it’s working. The Fitbit agrees: 100 calories burned for the win.
Except you’re also exhausted… and somehow injured by the end of the week.
HIIT now dominates fitness culture. It's everywhere, and yet it stopped being a training method and started becoming a feeling: sweat, breathlessness, and collapse.
Hannah Lucy, nutritionist and strength trainer, breaks it down: “HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training. It is not just fast and sweat, but genuinely pushing your body to between 85 and 95 percent of your maximum heart rate.” The interval means structured cycles of work, followed by deliberate rest.
The problem: Most people only do the hard part. The rest disappears, form breaks down, and 45-minute “HIIT” classes turn into endurance workouts in disguise, leaving people wrecked, not necessarily better trained.
And increasingly, experts say that what’s being sold as HIIT today may be doing the opposite of what it promises: driving burnout, injury, and stalled progress.
At its core, HIIT is simple: short bursts of near-maximal effort, followed by real recovery, repeated for a specific physiological purpose. Yet, the recovery part has disappeared entirely. “The interval is the part most people miss entirely,” Lucy says. “Without true recovery between efforts, your body cannot repeatedly reach that high-intensity threshold. Take away the rest and you haven't made the session harder, you've made it something else entirely.”
What remains in most classes is constant movement, rising fatigue, and declining form, not true high-intensity training, but prolonged exertion wearing HIIT’s name.
Modern fitness culture has turned exhaustion into evidence. If you’re breathless, then you’re successful. If you’re dripping with sweat, that means fat is melting away. Lucy says this mindset has been particularly damaging for people chasing weight loss.
“This brings us to perhaps the most damaging myth of all: that breathlessness equals fat loss,” she says. “It feels like proof that something is happening, the sweat, the pounding heart, the feeling of having worked out.”
However, physiology does not work on feelings alone. Over time, the body adapts to repeated workouts. The same HIIT class that once left someone flattened on the floor becomes manageable a few weeks later. That is not failure, it is fitness adaptation. But here is what actually happens over time, as Lucy explains. Your body adapts. You get fitter. And the fitter you get, the harder you have to work to produce the same cardiovascular response.
Ironically, that means many people end up chasing increasingly punishing workouts simply to recreate the same exhausted sensation.
For many women, HIIT arrives packaged as empowerment. Especially after 35, when metabolism anxiety and pressure around ageing bodies begin creeping into wellness conversations with alarming intensity. But relentless high-intensity training does not always work with the body. Sometimes, it works directly against it.
“After thirty-five, and especially as women move toward perimenopause, the hormonal environment changes significantly,” Lucy explains. “Chronically elevated cortisol, the stress hormone that high-intensity training triggers, can disrupt sleep, increase fat storage particularly around the abdomen, and undermine the very goals these women are chasing.”
In other words, the very workouts marketed as the fastest route to fat loss can sometimes intensify stress within the body instead.
Then comes another problem that rarely gets discussed properly: impact.
High intensity and high impact are not the same thing, yet most commercial HIIT classes bundle them together as though they are interchangeable. Burpees, box jumps, repeated jumping and sprint intervals place enormous force through the joints, spine and pelvis. For some women, particularly those dealing with conditions such as endometriosis, that repetitive impact can aggravate inflammation and pelvic pain significantly.
“These are often the same women drawn to HIIT classes because of the calorie-burning promise and nobody at the door is asking about their health or medical history,” Lucy says.
HIIT did not become a fitness trend by accident.
It became a promise, a promise that you could out-train a sedentary lifestyle in 20 minutes. The stress, lack of time and inconsistent habits could be “fixed” with something short, brutal and efficient.
In a culture keen on optimisation, HIIT fits right in. The harder it felt, the more effective it seemed. The sweat became proof, and breathlessness became validation. Exhaustion became the receipt.
But as Lucy points out, that is where the confusion begins, when how a workout feels starts replacing what it is actually designed to do.
HIIT often rewards one thing above all else: Speed. So you try faster reps, faster rounds and quicker transitions. Keep moving, keep sweating, keep up with the timer.
And that is usually when technique collapses. Lucy recalls one client, an experienced strength trainer, who decided to try a HIIT class out of curiosity. The surprise was not that the workout felt difficult. It was that it felt unsafe.
By the end of the session, her overwhelming feeling was not accomplishment, but the sense that injury was inevitable. Her heart rate was soaring, sweat pouring down her face, the room buzzing with intensity around her. Yet something felt strangely absent. “She couldn’t feel her muscles doing anything,” Lucy says. “Gravity was doing the work, not tension on the muscle.”
This observation cuts to the heart of one of the biggest problems with fast-paced training: when speed takes priority, form is often the first casualty. Movements become rushed, sloppy and momentum-driven. The body stops controlling the exercise and starts surviving it.
And for people already carrying the physical consequences of modern sedentary life, the risks climb even higher.
Akshay Sahu, founder of ASF Coaching L.L.C, says long desk hours create what he calls 'muscle amnesia'. “Long hours at a desk create 'muscle amnesia,' where your core and glutes 'turn off',” he explains. “When you jump into a HIIT session, your body compensates for these inactive muscles by putting excessive stress on your lower back and knees.”
In other words, many people are launching straight into explosive movements with bodies that have spent eight or nine hours folded over laptops. Weak glutes and tight hips, both common among desk workers, can destabilise movement patterns during squats, lunges and jumps. The body begins compensating in ways people often do not notice until pain appears.
“Tight hip flexors from sitting pull your pelvis out of alignment, which often forces the knees to cave inward during squats or lunges,” Sahu says. “This lack of stability is a primary cause of common HIIT-related pains like shin splints and 'runner's knee.'”
The problem is that group fitness culture rarely rewards slowing down. Nobody wants to be the person modifying exercises while everyone else is flying through burpees. So people push through compromised movement patterns in the name of intensity, mistaking exhaustion for progress while their joints quietly absorb the cost.
One of the biggest misconceptions around HIIT is simple: if it feels harder, it must be working better. But intensity without stability quickly stops being training and starts becoming damage control. As Sahu puts it, many people confuse intensity with speed, and that is where things fall apart. Rushing through mountain climbers with a rounded back or landing jumps with collapsing knees does not improve movement; it rehearses dysfunction at full speed.
The rule is blunt: If you are unable to perform a movement correctly at slow speed, you have not earned the right to perform it at high speed.
That same problem shows up in recovery, or rather, the lack of it. In theory, HIIT is built on work and rest. In reality, rest has been replaced. And without recovery, the body never truly spikes into high intensity again. It just sits in a tired middle gear for the entire session.
“That’s okay,” Lucy says. “But that is not HIIT.”
And that's how people end up overdoing it.
In the irony of modern fitness culture, the people trying hardest often end up the most drained. Five HIIT sessions a week is where the red flags usually start.
What follows is a predictable cycle: colds, constant soreness, broken sleep, declining performance and a kind of exhaustion that no amount of caffeine fixes. Over time, chronically elevated cortisol quietly wears the system down.
Sahu says this is especially common in beginners and desk-bound professionals who assume more HIIT equals faster results.
“For someone with low activity levels, 1 to 2 sessions per week is the safest starting point,” he says. “Your body needs more time to recover from high-impact stress than a professional athlete does.”
For someone with low activity levels, 1 to 2 sessions per week is the safest starting point. Your body needs more time to recover from high-impact stress than a professional athlete does...
In the race toward intense workouts, forms of movement often get dismissed as “not enough”. Yet, experts argue those slower sessions are doing essential work.
“A long walk, an easy swim, a gentle cycle, all activate your parasympathetic nervous system, your rest and digest response,” Lucy explains.
For beginners, she says, the ideal foundation is far less glamorous than social media makes it seem: proper strength training, mobility work and steady-state cardio.
HIIT should come later.
Sahu recommends a phased approach instead of diving straight into burpees and sprint circuits:
Month 1: Build mobility and strength foundations
Month 2: Introduce low-impact intervals such as incline walking
Month 3: Gradually add high-impact HIIT as stability improves
“You must walk before you can run,” he says.
However, both emphasises, that this does not imply HIIT is ‘bad’ for you. Done correctly, it can improve cardiovascular fitness, athletic performance and endurance remarkably well. It works best as one tool within a much larger fitness picture, not the entire foundation.
How to do HIIT safely and effectively
1. Stop using exhaustion as your only progress marker
Sweat and breathlessness do not automatically equal fat loss or fitness gains.
2. Prioritise recovery
True HIIT requires actual rest between intervals and recovery days between sessions.
3. Limit frequency
Most people do not need daily HIIT. Experts recommend one to three sessions weekly at most.
4. Build strength first
Mobility, posture and muscular stability matter more than speed.
5. Watch your form
If technique breaks down, the workout has gone too far.
6. Use wearables wisely
Heart-rate tracking can help determine whether you are truly reaching high-intensity zones and recovering properly.
7. Do not underestimate walking
Steady-state cardio supports recovery, stress management and long-term fitness in ways HIIT cannot replicate.
And perhaps most importantly: stop treating fitness like a punishment.