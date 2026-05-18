However, physiology does not work on feelings alone. Over time, the body adapts to repeated workouts. The same HIIT class that once left someone flattened on the floor becomes manageable a few weeks later. That is not failure, it is fitness adaptation. But here is what actually happens over time, as Lucy explains. Your body adapts. You get fitter. And the fitter you get, the harder you have to work to produce the same cardiovascular response.