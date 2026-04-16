“Honestly, I wasn’t familiar with what autism was… it wasn’t something that was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what it is.’ It was just a big shock for me,” she admits.

And then came the spiral every parent dreads.

“I was completely shattered, because I thought, like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’”

What followed wasn’t acceptance, not immediately she reveals. It was a blur of consultations, opinions, and desperate searching.

“I spoke to so many doctors who kept recommending me to meet specialists and experts. It was a flurry of doctors one after the other and it was truly overwhelming” she recalls holding back tears.

In that chaos, one thing grounded her: Dubai.

“What I loved about being in Dubai is that when it comes to autism, they’re really, really clued on! They take very good care of kids with autism. I have a great support system, including his father who's such a brilliant father to my son,” she says.

But information alone doesn’t build resilience, she tells us. Perspective has to kick in.

Farhana’s turning point came not from a diagnosis, but from a quiet, reframing sentence from her mother.

“She said, ‘You’re really blessed… God always gives the strongest moms kids like Aydin.’” Her words didn’t erase the fear, but it gave her the strength and fortitude to forge ahead.

From ‘Why me?’ to ‘Why not me?’

And, fortunately Farhana doesn’t romanticise the journey. She acknowledges the breakdowns, the doubt, the internal battles.

But she also made a conscious decision to move away from that debilitating and self-flagellating 'why-me' existentialist questions. She made a call not to wallow in self-pity.

“I’m not going to be one of those moms that’s just going to sit and cry about it.”

Instead, she learned to observe and adapt.

“Over the years, I just embraced it. I accepted it, and now it’s just a part of my life,” she says.

Today, she speaks about Aydin not through the lens of limitation, but individuality.

“Aydin is different, but he’s so special in his own way… I don’t look at him like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a special boy.’ No. I look at him like he’s like us… but he has his special ways.”