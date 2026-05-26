Annual Arafat sermon stressed unity among Muslims of all nationalities
Mecca: More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered on the plains of Arafat on Tuesday as Sheikh Dr Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Hudhaifi, Imam and Khateeb of the Prophet’s Mosque, delivered the annual Arafat sermon, calling for unity among Muslims, devotion to God, respect for the sanctity of Hajj and adherence to peaceful worship free from political slogans and division.
Delivering the sermon at Namirah Mosque, Sheikh Al Hudhaifi said Hajj reflects the highest values of harmony, solidarity and cooperation among Muslims, who gather from across the world despite differences in language, nationality and ethnicity to worship together as equals.
He said Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam, urging pilgrims to remain conscious of God, adding that true salvation lies in faith, obedience and preparation for the Day of Judgment through righteous deeds and avoidance of sin.
The sermon opened with praise to God and blessings upon Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) before Sheikh Al Hudhaifi reminded worshippers of Quranic verses describing the severity of the Day of Resurrection and the importance of piety, patience and gratitude.
He stressed that the greatest preparation for the afterlife is the worship of God alone without associating partners with Him, warning against idolatry and false worship while emphasising the centrality of monotheism in Islam.
The imam outlined the foundations of Islam, including the declaration of faith, prayer, zakat, fasting during Ramadan and pilgrimage to Mecca, while encouraging believers to remain patient during hardship and thankful for God’s blessings.
Sheikh Al Hudhaifi also reflected on lessons from past nations mentioned in the Quran, saying injustice and wrongdoing ultimately lead to destruction, while God grants victory and protection to those who uphold faith and righteousness.
Turning to the significance of Hajj, he recalled God’s command to Prophet Ibrahim to call humanity to pilgrimage, saying pilgrims travel from distant places seeking God’s reward while honouring the Sacred Mosque and the holy sites.
He said pilgrims come in response to the call of monotheism by dedicating worship solely to God and preserving the sanctity of the Holy House through purity in both conduct and belief.
“There should be no obscenity, no disputes, no political slogans and no partisan calls during Hajj,” Sheikh Al Hudhaifi said, stressing that the pilgrimage should remain centred on worship, humility, moral conduct and following the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
He said Hajj demonstrates the values of acquaintance, affection, cooperation and mutual support among Muslims, with pilgrims sharing food from their sacrificial offerings and showing kindness in both speech and action.
Referring to the Day of Arafat, Sheikh Al Hudhaifi described it as one of the greatest moments in Islam, saying God boasts to the angels about the pilgrims gathered on Arafat. He noted that the famous Quranic verse, “Today I have perfected your religion for you and completed My favour upon you,” was revealed on this day.
The imam urged pilgrims to follow the example of Prophet Mohammed during the rituals of Hajj, including combining and shortening prayers at Arafat, proceeding calmly to Muzdalifah after sunset and continuing the rites in Mina with discipline and remembrance of God.
He called on pilgrims to avoid overcrowding and maintain calm while complying with official crowd-management plans and movement regulations designed to protect lives and facilitate the smooth performance of rituals.
The sermon also highlighted the importance of remembrance of God during the days of Tashreeq, the stoning ritual in Mina and the farewell circumambulation around the Kaaba before departing Mecca.
Sheikh Al Hudhaifi encouraged pilgrims to increase supplication throughout Hajj, particularly on the Day of Arafat, which he described as the greatest occasion for prayers to be answered. He cited the prophetic saying that the best supplication is the supplication made on Arafat Day.
He concluded the sermon with prayers for the acceptance of the pilgrims’ Hajj, forgiveness of sins and their safe return home, while also praying for unity and righteousness among Muslims worldwide.