GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Eid Al Adha 2026 in pictures: Hajj pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat

Piligrims offer prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), offering prayers during the pinnacle of the annual Hajj on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of worshippers from around the world raised their hands in prayer and repentance on the sacred hill, marking one of the most significant moments of the pilgrimage.
Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), offering prayers during the pinnacle of the annual Hajj on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of worshippers from around the world raised their hands in prayer and repentance on the sacred hill, marking one of the most significant moments of the pilgrimage.
AP
1/8
Arafat Day, observed around 70 days after the end of Ramadan, marks the second day of Hajj and is considered one of the holiest days in Islam. The occasion commemorates the day when a Quranic verse was revealed declaring the perfection of Islam and the completion of Allah’s blessings upon believers.
AP
2/8
Muslim pilgrims gather at the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,
AP
3/8
Mount Arafat is the site where Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) gave his farewell sermon. Arafat day occurs the day before the start of Eid Al Adha.
AP
4/8
On Arafat Day, pilgrims travel at dawn from Mina to Mount Arafat, located about 20km away just outside Mecca. They spend the day in prayer, reflection and worship on the sacred hill until the Maghrib prayers at sunset, marking the spiritual climax of the annual Hajj.
AP
5/8
The annual Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious duty that every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it is expected to perform at least once in their lifetime. It is also regarded as one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.
AP
6/8
After sunset prayers, pilgrims will make their way down Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, another holy site where they will sleep under the stars to prepare for the final stage of Hajj, the symbolic "stoning of the devil".
AP
7/8
Tens of thousands of police officers are out in force to protect the areas and control crowds. Above: A woman prays atop Mount Arafat.
AP
8/8
Pilgrims stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication at Mount Arafat.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Muslims from across the globe gather in the holy city of Mecca for Hajj 2026, one of Islam’s most significant annual pilgrimages. From moments of deep prayer to vast crowds moving in unison, these images capture the devotion, unity and spirit of the sacred journey.

Pilgrims gather for Hajj 2026 in Mecca

2m read
Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj 2026 begins as pilgrims gather in Mecca

2m read
Muslim worshippers gather to pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on May 22, 2026 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims flock to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

2m read
The cooling and Shading project includes the installation of 18 modern canopies equipped with 36 misting fans. It also includes seven advanced cooling units and 107 misting fan columns.

Arafat shading and cooling project expanded for Hajj

1m read