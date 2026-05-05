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Saudi Arabia completes phase two of Arafat shading and cooling project at Mount Arafat for Hajj 2026

It includes 18 modern canopies equipped with 36 mist fans

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The cooling and Shading project includes the installation of 18 modern canopies equipped with 36 misting fans. It also includes seven advanced cooling units and 107 misting fan columns.
The cooling and Shading project includes the installation of 18 modern canopies equipped with 36 misting fans. It also includes seven advanced cooling units and 107 misting fan columns.
Saudi Press Agency SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites had completed the second phase of a shading and cooling project around Mount Arafat ahead of the 2026 Hajj season.

The project expands the use of shaded and cooled areas for pilgrims to five times their size compared with last year, covering more than 272,000 square metres across both phases.

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The second phase includes 18 canopies fitted with 36 misting fans, along with seven cooling units and 107 misting fan columns, the commission said.

The development builds on the first phase completed in 2025, which included three canopies, six misting fans and more than 165 misting fan columns.

Authorities said the project forms part of an integrated system aimed at improving conditions at the holy sites, supporting pilgrims to perform rituals in greater comfort.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme to advance sustainable development across the holy sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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