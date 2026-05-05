It includes 18 modern canopies equipped with 36 mist fans
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites had completed the second phase of a shading and cooling project around Mount Arafat ahead of the 2026 Hajj season.
The project expands the use of shaded and cooled areas for pilgrims to five times their size compared with last year, covering more than 272,000 square metres across both phases.
The second phase includes 18 canopies fitted with 36 misting fans, along with seven cooling units and 107 misting fan columns, the commission said.
The development builds on the first phase completed in 2025, which included three canopies, six misting fans and more than 165 misting fan columns.
Authorities said the project forms part of an integrated system aimed at improving conditions at the holy sites, supporting pilgrims to perform rituals in greater comfort.
The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme to advance sustainable development across the holy sites.