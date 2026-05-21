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Arafat sermon to be translated into 35 languages during 2026 Hajj season

Initiative aims to reach non-Arabic speaking Muslims worldwide

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Arafat sermon during Hajj would be translated into 35 languages and broadcast through digital platforms and affiliated channels to reach Muslims around the world.
Arafat sermon during Hajj would be translated into 35 languages and broadcast through digital platforms and affiliated channels to reach Muslims around the world.
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said this year’s Arafat sermon during Hajj would be translated into 35 languages and broadcast through digital platforms and affiliated channels to reach Muslims around the world.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the presidency, said the initiative aimed to communicate Islam’s message of moderation and ensure that non-Arabic-speaking Muslims could benefit from the sermon’s spiritual and humanitarian themes.

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Al Sudais said the translation project reflected Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims and highlighted the kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims through modern technology and digital communication platforms.

He added that the presidency had mobilised specialised technical, media and translation teams to ensure the sermon reached the widest possible global audience with high professional and technical standards.

The annual Arafat sermon, delivered on the Day of Arafat during Hajj, is regarded as one of the most important religious speeches in the Islamic world and is followed by millions of Muslims globally.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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