Initiative aims to reach non-Arabic speaking Muslims worldwide
Saudi Arabia's Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said this year’s Arafat sermon during Hajj would be translated into 35 languages and broadcast through digital platforms and affiliated channels to reach Muslims around the world.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the presidency, said the initiative aimed to communicate Islam’s message of moderation and ensure that non-Arabic-speaking Muslims could benefit from the sermon’s spiritual and humanitarian themes.
Al Sudais said the translation project reflected Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims and highlighted the kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims through modern technology and digital communication platforms.
He added that the presidency had mobilised specialised technical, media and translation teams to ensure the sermon reached the widest possible global audience with high professional and technical standards.
The annual Arafat sermon, delivered on the Day of Arafat during Hajj, is regarded as one of the most important religious speeches in the Islamic world and is followed by millions of Muslims globally.