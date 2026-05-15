The app supports Arabic, English, Indonesian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, French, Bengali
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s national digital platform Tawakkalna is providing Hajj-related government services in 19 languages for pilgrims and workers during the 1447H Hajj season, as part of wider efforts to improve the pilgrimage experience through advanced digital solutions.
The initiative comes within the efforts of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to strengthen integration between government service entities during Hajj and support pilgrims throughout their journey, from arrival in the Kingdom and entry into Mecca and the holy sites to visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and departure back to their home countries.
The app supports Arabic, English, Indonesian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, French, Bengali, Persian, Malay, Russian, Chinese, Filipino, German, Dutch, Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.
Pilgrims can access a range of services through the platform, including Hajj permits linked to the unified digital Hajj permit platform “Tasreeh”, as well as permits related to entering Mecca, work authorisations, volunteer permits and vehicle permits issued by various government entities.
According to officials, Tawakkalna is designed to serve as a trusted digital companion for pilgrims by supporting daily movement and offering a smoother and safer digital experience during Hajj and visits to Madinah after the pilgrimage.
The app also allows users to book visits to Al Rawdah Al Sharifah through the Nusuk gateway service integrated into the platform.
Additional services available during Hajj include multilingual access to the Arafah sermon, an emergency assistance service called “Assefni”, live weather updates for the holy sites, Qibla direction, prayer times and digital Quran services.
Saudi authorities said the services are part of broader efforts aligned with the Pilgrim Experience Programme under Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritises improving services for pilgrims and Umrah performers through smart technology solutions.
The Tawakkalna platform currently offers more than 1,300 services in cooperation with over 350 government entities across sectors including health, education, justice, tourism and professional services, with more than 35 million users registered on the app.