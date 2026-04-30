New biometric devices aim to speed up arrivals at airports, ports and borders
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has begun deploying mobile counter devices across international entry points to facilitate the smooth arrival of pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj season.
The authority said the initiative covers airports, land crossings and seaports, using advanced technologies designed to ensure high levels of security and reliability while expediting entry procedures.
The mobile counters allow for faster processing by capturing biometric data, taking facial images and reading passport information on the spot, reducing waiting times and easing congestion during peak arrivals.
Officials said the devices are particularly aimed at assisting elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities, enabling more efficient and accessible processing without the need to queue at traditional counters.
The move forms part of broader preparations by Saudi Arabia to manage the annual influx of millions of pilgrims expected for Hajj 2026, with authorities scaling up digital infrastructure, crowd management systems and transport logistics to enhance safety, efficiency and the overall pilgrimage experience.