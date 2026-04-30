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Saudi Arabia launches mobile passport counters for Hajj pilgrims

New biometric devices aim to speed up arrivals at airports, ports and borders

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.
Pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has begun deploying mobile counter devices across international entry points to facilitate the smooth arrival of pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj season.

The authority said the initiative covers airports, land crossings and seaports, using advanced technologies designed to ensure high levels of security and reliability while expediting entry procedures.

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The mobile counters allow for faster processing by capturing biometric data, taking facial images and reading passport information on the spot, reducing waiting times and easing congestion during peak arrivals.

Officials said the devices are particularly aimed at assisting elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities, enabling more efficient and accessible processing without the need to queue at traditional counters.

The move forms part of broader preparations by Saudi Arabia to manage the annual influx of millions of pilgrims expected for Hajj 2026, with authorities scaling up digital infrastructure, crowd management systems and transport logistics to enhance safety, efficiency and the overall pilgrimage experience.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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