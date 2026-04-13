Mecca entry permits can be submitted through the Absher and Muqeem portals
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has begun issuing electronic entry permits for Mecca ahead of the 2026 Hajj season, with authorities enabling residents and workers to apply online as part of tighter access controls to the holy city.
The General Directorate of Passports said applications for Mecca entry permits can be submitted through the Absher and Muqeem portals, eliminating the need for in-person visits to passport offices. The system is integrated with the Mecca Entry Permit service to streamline approvals.
Under the new arrangements, the Absher Individuals platform will handle permits for GCC citizens, premium residency holders, investors, mothers of Saudi citizens, domestic workers and non-Saudi family members.
The Muqeem portal will process applications for employees working in Mecca-based establishments or those contracted to work there during the Hajj season.
Separately, the Public Security Directorate confirmed that restrictions on entering Mecca without an official permit came into force on Monday, April 13.
The rules apply to expatriates who do not hold a valid work permit for the holy sites, a Mecca-issued residency permit (iqama), or a Hajj permit.
Authorities said entry permits for seasonal workers will be issued electronically via the two platforms, in integration with Tasreeh, the unified digital system for Hajj permits, as part of broader efforts to regulate access and ensure the smooth management of the pilgrimage.