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Makkah entry restricted: Saudi Arabia bans expatriates without permit from April 13

New Hajj regulations tighten entry rules ahead of pilgrimage season

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Saudi Arabia Tightens Makkah Access: Expatriates and Residents Without Permits Barred Ahead of Hajj Season
Saudi Arabia Tightens Makkah Access: Expatriates and Residents Without Permits Barred Ahead of Hajj Season
AFP file

Expatriates and residents without official permits will be barred from entering Makkah from Monday, April 13, under new Hajj-season regulations announced by Saudi authorities.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Public Security confirmed that Hajj arrangements and procedures requiring residents to obtain entry permits came into effect on April 13. It said residents without valid permits will be barred from entering Makkah.

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The measures apply to those without a work permit for the Holy Sites, a Makkah-issued residency ID, or a Hajj permit.

Strict permit-based entry system

Under the rules, only individuals with valid documentation will be allowed entry, with checkpoints turning back those who fail to meet requirements.

Umrah and visa restrictions

Authorities have set April 18 (Dhul Qada 1) as the final deadline for foreign pilgrims arriving on Umrah visas to depart the Kingdom. The issuance of Umrah permits via the Nusk platform will be suspended for all categories — including citizens, expatriates and GCC nationals — from April 18 to May 31, according to Saudi Gazette.

From April 18, entry to Makkah will also be prohibited for all visa holders except those with valid Hajj visas.

Digital permit system

Public Security said entry permits for workers during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem Portal, integrated with the unified Tasreeh platform for Hajj permit issuance.

Compliance warning

Authorities urged full compliance with the regulations, stressing that the measures are designed to ensure safety and smooth pilgrimage operations, and warned that violations will lead to punitive action.

Related Topics:
HajjSaudi Arabia

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