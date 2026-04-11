GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia tightens rules for Hajj hospitality providers in Makkah and Madinah

Repeated violations to trigger higher fines, closures and possible licence loss

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New regulations aim to improve service quality and protect pilgrims in holy cities.
New regulations aim to improve service quality and protect pilgrims in holy cities.
AP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has introduced a new set of regulations outlining violations and penalties for hospitality facilities in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, in a move aimed at improving service standards for pilgrims.

The ministry said the Hajj season extends annually from the beginning of Dhul Qadah until mid-Muharram, a period marked by heightened demand for accommodation and services in the two holy cities.

Under the updated framework, penalties will escalate for repeated violations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Offences committed during the Hajj season that repeat earlier breaches will attract either the minimum fine, if higher than the previous penalty, or a doubled fine if lower. Violations repeated within the same season will also result in doubled penalties.

Authorities said offences committed after the season but linked to earlier Hajj violations would still incur stricter penalties, with fines increasing progressively depending on the number of repeat breaches.

The ministry added that repeated violations without specified non-financial penalties could lead to temporary closure or suspension of licences during the Hajj period, while a third offence may result in licence revocation.

A graduated enforcement approach will be applied, allowing for fines to be increased in cases of repeated violations, provided they remain within the maximum limits set by regulations.

Hospitality facilities have been classified into five categories, ranging from luxury five-star hotels to unclassified and temporary Hajj accommodation.

Penalties will vary depending on the size of the establishment, with fines set at 25 per cent for micro enterprises, 50 per cent for small businesses, 75 per cent for medium enterprises and 100 per cent for large operators.

Financial penalties for violations in Mecca and Medina range between SR2,000 and SR14,000, alongside non-financial measures including temporary or full closure and licence cancellation in cases of repeated offences.

For temporary Hajj accommodation facilities, fines range from SR1,000 to SR50,000, with additional penalties including temporary closure until compliance is achieved or licence revocation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
HajjSaudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudia said the move is part of its wider push to enhance the passenger journey through digital services, including AI-powered personalisation and improved inflight connectivity.

Saudi travel now lets you book air, rail in one go

2m read
Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures

Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures

1m read
Saudi Arabia sets final Umrah visa deadlines ahead of Hajj season

Umrah visa deadlines announced ahead of Hajj season

2m read
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims: Avoid peak hours for Umrah

1m read