Repeated violations to trigger higher fines, closures and possible licence loss
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has introduced a new set of regulations outlining violations and penalties for hospitality facilities in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, in a move aimed at improving service standards for pilgrims.
The ministry said the Hajj season extends annually from the beginning of Dhul Qadah until mid-Muharram, a period marked by heightened demand for accommodation and services in the two holy cities.
Under the updated framework, penalties will escalate for repeated violations.
Offences committed during the Hajj season that repeat earlier breaches will attract either the minimum fine, if higher than the previous penalty, or a doubled fine if lower. Violations repeated within the same season will also result in doubled penalties.
Authorities said offences committed after the season but linked to earlier Hajj violations would still incur stricter penalties, with fines increasing progressively depending on the number of repeat breaches.
The ministry added that repeated violations without specified non-financial penalties could lead to temporary closure or suspension of licences during the Hajj period, while a third offence may result in licence revocation.
A graduated enforcement approach will be applied, allowing for fines to be increased in cases of repeated violations, provided they remain within the maximum limits set by regulations.
Hospitality facilities have been classified into five categories, ranging from luxury five-star hotels to unclassified and temporary Hajj accommodation.
Penalties will vary depending on the size of the establishment, with fines set at 25 per cent for micro enterprises, 50 per cent for small businesses, 75 per cent for medium enterprises and 100 per cent for large operators.
Financial penalties for violations in Mecca and Medina range between SR2,000 and SR14,000, alongside non-financial measures including temporary or full closure and licence cancellation in cases of repeated offences.
For temporary Hajj accommodation facilities, fines range from SR1,000 to SR50,000, with additional penalties including temporary closure until compliance is achieved or licence revocation.