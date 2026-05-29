Kingdom says pilgrims completed rituals with ease, safety and reassurance
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has declared the 1447 AH Hajj season a success, with officials praising the highly coordinated operation that enabled more than 1.7 million pilgrims to perform the annual pilgrimage in safety and comfort.
Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Mecca Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, announced the successful completion of this year’s pilgrimage on Friday, saying the season was supported by an integrated system of security, organisation and services that allowed pilgrims to complete their rituals with ease and reassurance.
The announcement came after pilgrims completed the main rites of Hajj, including standing at Arafat, spending the night in Muzdalifah and performing the stoning ritual in Mina.
Prince Saud said the success of the season was made possible through the support and guidance of Saudi Arabia’s leadership, alongside extensive preparations, resources and continuous monitoring of all stages of planning and implementation.
He said the pilgrimage reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the guests of God and ensuring they are able to perform their religious duties in a safe, organised and well-managed environment.
“The Hajj season reflected the image of a nation working with sincerity and dedication to serve the guests of God,” Prince Saud said, adding that the holy sites witnessed a high degree of organisation and harmony that demonstrated the coordination among the various government agencies and institutions involved in the pilgrimage operation.
He also said this year’s Hajj highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ability to manage large crowds efficiently while providing pilgrims with an environment characterised by security, reassurance and care befitting the significance of the holy sites and the pilgrimage itself.
He added that the success of Hajj should not be viewed as the conclusion of the effort, but rather the beginning of preparations for future seasons, as Saudi authorities continue to work on maintaining the Kingdom’s position as a leading destination for serving pilgrims and the wider Muslim world.