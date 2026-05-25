Saudi Arabia has increasingly integrated AI and drone technology into Hajj operations
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued the Kingdom’s first operational permit for the delivery of medicines and medical logistics using drones in the holy sites in Mecca during the 2026 Hajj season.
The authority said the move formed part of broader efforts to expand the use of advanced technologies and innovative aviation solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and accelerating medical and logistics response services during the pilgrimage, Okaz Arabic daily reported.
The permit allows drone operations within the holy sites under regulatory and operational frameworks designed to meet safety, quality and efficiency standards, the authority said.
Saudi officials said the initiative builds on pilot operations carried out during last year’s Hajj season, when drones were tested for medical supply and logistics services across the pilgrimage areas.
Authorities said those trials helped develop the regulatory and operational frameworks that led to the issuance of the first full operational permit for such services during this year’s Hajj.
Saudi Arabia has increasingly integrated artificial intelligence, automation and drone technology into Hajj operations as part of efforts to improve crowd management, healthcare delivery and logistics services for millions of pilgrims.