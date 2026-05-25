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Saudi Arabia issues first drone permit for medicine deliveries during 2026 Hajj season

Saudi Arabia has increasingly integrated AI and drone technology into Hajj operations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued the first operational permit for the delivery of medicines and medical logistics using drones in the holy sites in Mecca during the 2026 Hajj season.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued the first operational permit for the delivery of medicines and medical logistics using drones in the holy sites in Mecca during the 2026 Hajj season.
Okaz

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued the Kingdom’s first operational permit for the delivery of medicines and medical logistics using drones in the holy sites in Mecca during the 2026 Hajj season.

The authority said the move formed part of broader efforts to expand the use of advanced technologies and innovative aviation solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and accelerating medical and logistics response services during the pilgrimage, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

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The permit allows drone operations within the holy sites under regulatory and operational frameworks designed to meet safety, quality and efficiency standards, the authority said.

Saudi officials said the initiative builds on pilot operations carried out during last year’s Hajj season, when drones were tested for medical supply and logistics services across the pilgrimage areas.

Authorities said those trials helped develop the regulatory and operational frameworks that led to the issuance of the first full operational permit for such services during this year’s Hajj.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly integrated artificial intelligence, automation and drone technology into Hajj operations as part of efforts to improve crowd management, healthcare delivery and logistics services for millions of pilgrims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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