Hajj 2026: Kaaba works finished, first pilgrim flights land in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia welcomes first pilgrims under Makkah Route Initiative for Hajj season 1447 AH
Routine maintenance work at Islam’s holiest site has been completed to the highest international standards, Saudi authorities said, as the Kingdom simultaneously began welcoming the first wave of pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj season.
The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced the completion of maintenance works on the Kaaba and the Hijr Ismail, following a carefully planned operation designed to ensure uninterrupted worship.
Authorities said the project was carried out under a detailed operational framework that maintained smooth pilgrim movement throughout the works without affecting rituals.
The maintenance programme required around 4,700 man-hours and included 31 main work packages and more than 305 activities. These covered the Kaaba’s interior, roof and surrounding areas, alongside extensive inspections and technical testing.
Works also included replacing more than 30 linear metres of expansion joints, re-grouting over 50 metres of marble joints, and polishing and finishing marble flooring surrounding the structure.
Officials said the project was executed by specialised national teams using advanced technologies and materials aligned with international standards, enhancing durability and long-term sustainability.
Saudi Arabia welcomed the first group of pilgrims arriving under the “Makkah Route Initiative” for the Hajj 1447 AH season.
Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al Jasser received the inaugural flight at King Abdulaziz International Airport, which arrived from Bangladesh.
The arrival was marked by an official ceremony and a coordinated service system designed to ensure a smooth and efficient entry process.
Under the initiative, pilgrims complete immigration, health checks and baggage procedures before departure, allowing them to proceed directly to transport upon arrival in Saudi Arabia without delays at passport control or baggage claim areas.
Authorities said the initiative forms part of the broader Pilgrim Experience Program, aimed at enhancing the overall journey for pilgrims through digital transformation and operational efficiency.
Al Jasser said the Kingdom’s transport and logistics system is operating under an integrated strategy that leverages modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver high-quality services.
He added that the efforts reflect Saudi Arabia’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and services for visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, in line with national development goals.