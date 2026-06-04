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Saudi Arabia adds new Red Sea shipping route linking Jeddah with India and Djibouti to boost trade connectivity

The new route has a carrying capacity of up to 2,144 TEUs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Mawani launched a new shipping service connecting Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti.
Saudi Arabia's Mawani launched a new shipping service connecting Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti.
Mawani

Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority (Mawani) has added a new shipping service operated by Emirates Shipping Line at Jeddah Islamic Port, linking the Kingdom's largest Red Sea port with India and Djibouti as part of efforts to strengthen trade connectivity and logistics services.

The new service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti, Mawani said, adding that the route has a carrying capacity of up to 2,144 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

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The authority said the new service would enhance supply chain efficiency and facilitate trade flows across the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

The move forms part of Mawani's strategy to improve Saudi Arabia's position in global logistics and transport performance indicators while supporting the growth of national exports.

The initiative also aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub linking Asia, Africa and Europe.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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