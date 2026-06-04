Saudi Arabia adds new Red Sea shipping route linking Jeddah with India and Djibouti to boost trade connectivity

The new route has a carrying capacity of up to 2,144 TEUs
Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority (Mawani) has added a new shipping service operated by Emirates Shipping Line at Jeddah Islamic Port, linking the Kingdom's largest Red Sea port with India and Djibouti as part of efforts to strengthen trade connectivity and logistics services.
The new service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti, Mawani said, adding that the route has a carrying capacity of up to 2,144 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
The authority said the new service would enhance supply chain efficiency and facilitate trade flows across the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.
The move forms part of Mawani's strategy to improve Saudi Arabia's position in global logistics and transport performance indicators while supporting the growth of national exports.
The initiative also aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub linking Asia, Africa and Europe.