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MSC launches Europe–Gulf route via Saudi ports to bypass Strait of Hormuz

New route combines sea and land transport

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jeddah Islamic Port
Jeddah Islamic Port
SPA

MSC, the world’s largest container shipping company, has launched a new main trade route linking Europe to the Middle East via Saudi Arabia, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The new service combines maritime and land transport, with vessels from Europe calling at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port in Rabigh on the Red Sea, before cargo is transported overland to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

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From there, shipments are distributed to ports across the Arabian Gulf via feeder vessels, according to the Saudi Press Agency SPA.

The route connects Jeddah Islamic Port with several major global ports, including Gdańsk, Bremerhaven, Antwerp, València, Barcelona and Gioia Tauro, with a carrying capacity of up to 16,000 standard containers.

Cargo arriving at King Abdullah Port will also be transported by land to Dammam, strengthening multimodal logistics links within the kingdom and enabling onward distribution across Gulf markets.

Authorities said the initiative supports supply chain integration and enhances regional connectivity, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the kingdom as a global logistics hub linking three continents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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