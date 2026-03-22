Saudi ports authority launch initiative to supply ships with fuel and essentials

Move aims to strengthen supply chains amid regional tensions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Ports (Mawani) has launched a new initiative to provide integrated services for ships operating in ports across the Kingdom’s Eastern Region.
In a statement, Mawani said the initiative is designed to deliver fast and direct services to vessels, making use of its operational capabilities to meet maritime needs efficiently.
The services include the provision of fuel, water, food and medicines, as well as crew change arrangements and other operational support to ensure continuity of maritime activities.
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As part of the initiative, Mawani will issue an updated list of approved ship suppliers and fuel service providers, enabling ship owners and operators to coordinate requirements more effectively.
The authority added that its customer service and knowledge centre will continue to operate around the clock to handle inquiries and facilitate requests, improving response times and service quality.
Mawani said the move supports maritime activity and enhances supply chain reliability, particularly amid ongoing regional tensions affecting navigation and global energy markets.