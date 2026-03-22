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Saudi ports authority launch initiative to supply ships with fuel and essentials

Move aims to strengthen supply chains amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New initiative offers fuel, supplies and crew support across Eastern Region. [Illustrative image.]
New initiative offers fuel, supplies and crew support across Eastern Region. [Illustrative image.]

Dubai:  Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Ports (Mawani) has launched a new initiative to provide integrated services for ships operating in ports across the Kingdom’s Eastern Region.

In a statement, Mawani said the initiative is designed to deliver fast and direct services to vessels, making use of its operational capabilities to meet maritime needs efficiently.

The services include the provision of fuel, water, food and medicines, as well as crew change arrangements and other operational support to ensure continuity of maritime activities.

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As part of the initiative, Mawani will issue an updated list of approved ship suppliers and fuel service providers, enabling ship owners and operators to coordinate requirements more effectively.

The authority added that its customer service and knowledge centre will continue to operate around the clock to handle inquiries and facilitate requests, improving response times and service quality.

Mawani said the move supports maritime activity and enhances supply chain reliability, particularly amid ongoing regional tensions affecting navigation and global energy markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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Saudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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