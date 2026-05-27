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Saudi forecaster warns temperatures could hit 50°C in Eastern Province

Heatwave expected to persist until Friday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures expected to hit 50°C in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province during Eid Al Adha.
Temperatures expected to hit 50°C in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province during Eid Al Adha.
AFP

Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology warned that temperatures in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province could reach 50°C today as a heatwave continues to affect the region ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Hussein Al Qahtani, NCM spokesperson, said the hot weather conditions were expected to persist until Friday, with forecast temperatures ranging between 47°C and 50°C in several governorates across the Eastern Province.

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The warning comes as millions of Muslims prepare for Eid Al Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage season, during which Saudi authorities have repeatedly urged residents and pilgrims to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat.

Al Qahtani called on the public to follow guidance issued by relevant authorities and monitor official weather updates during the holiday period.

Saudi Arabia has intensified heat mitigation measures during this year’s Hajj season, including expanded shaded areas, misting systems and emergency medical preparedness at key pilgrimage sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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