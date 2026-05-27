Heatwave expected to persist until Friday
Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology warned that temperatures in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province could reach 50°C today as a heatwave continues to affect the region ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.
Hussein Al Qahtani, NCM spokesperson, said the hot weather conditions were expected to persist until Friday, with forecast temperatures ranging between 47°C and 50°C in several governorates across the Eastern Province.
The warning comes as millions of Muslims prepare for Eid Al Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage season, during which Saudi authorities have repeatedly urged residents and pilgrims to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat.
Al Qahtani called on the public to follow guidance issued by relevant authorities and monitor official weather updates during the holiday period.
Saudi Arabia has intensified heat mitigation measures during this year’s Hajj season, including expanded shaded areas, misting systems and emergency medical preparedness at key pilgrimage sites.