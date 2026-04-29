Employers retain the discretion to determine how many staff may be granted leave each year
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi Arabia said employees are entitled to paid leave of up to 15 days to perform Hajj, under regulations governing labour rights in the Kingdom.
The ministry said eligible workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer.
It added that Hajj leave may be granted only once during an employee’s period of employment, and only if they have not previously performed the pilgrimage.
Employers retain the discretion to determine how many staff may be granted leave each year, based on operational requirements, the ministry said.