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Hajj leave rules in Saudi Arabia: Employees eligible for up to 15 days paid leave

Employers retain the discretion to determine how many staff may be granted leave each year

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer
workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer
SPA/Twitter

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi Arabia said employees are entitled to paid leave of up to 15 days to perform Hajj, under regulations governing labour rights in the Kingdom.

The ministry said eligible workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer.

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It added that Hajj leave may be granted only once during an employee’s period of employment, and only if they have not previously performed the pilgrimage.

Employers retain the discretion to determine how many staff may be granted leave each year, based on operational requirements, the ministry said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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