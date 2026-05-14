Ajman announces Eid Al Adha holiday dates for government staff

According to the department, the holiday will begin on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29, 2026.

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced the official holiday schedule for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha for government entities in the emirate.

The gathering is expected to attract strong public participation, reflecting the importance of crescent sighting as one of the established Islamic traditions marking the beginning of Hijri months.

The event, organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Jebel Nazwa Trail, will begin at 5pm and continue until after sunset when the crescent moon observation is completed.

Authorities in Dubai will hold a public moon-sighting event for the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17, 2026, with astronomical calculations indicating that Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27.

The Day of Arafah, observed one day before Eid Al Adha, is considered the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.