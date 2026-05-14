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Ajman announces Eid Al Adha holiday dates for government staff

Government employees are set to resume official working hours on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Ajman announces Eid Al Adha holiday dates for government staff

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced the official holiday schedule for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha for government entities in the emirate.

According to the department, the holiday will begin on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29, 2026.

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Government employees are set to resume official working hours on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The announcement was made via the department’s official social media channels.

Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting event on May 17

Authorities in Dubai will hold a public moon-sighting event for the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17, 2026, with astronomical calculations indicating that Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27.

The event, organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Jebel Nazwa Trail, will begin at 5pm and continue until after sunset when the crescent moon observation is completed.

The gathering is expected to attract strong public participation, reflecting the importance of crescent sighting as one of the established Islamic traditions marking the beginning of Hijri months.

When will Eid Al Adha begin?

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Based on the expected calendar calculations:

Day of Arafah is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26

Eid Al Adha is expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27

The Day of Arafah, observed one day before Eid Al Adha, is considered the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

However, as with all Islamic occasions, the final dates remain subject to the official moon sighting announcement.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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