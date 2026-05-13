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Dubai announces five-day Eid Al Adha holiday

Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 1, 2026

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Dubai announces five-day Eid Al Adha holiday
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The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities, departments, and institutions for the year 1447 AH will commence on Monday, May 25, 2026, and conclude on Friday, May 29, 2026. Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

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Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for customer services and public service facilities, may determine working hours in line with their operational requirements to ensure continuity of services throughout the holiday period.

On this occasion, Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people, as well as residents across the country and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying that this blessed occasion returns with continued prosperity, wellbeing, and blessings for all.

Authorities in Dubai will hold a public moon-sighting event for the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17, 2026.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for Dhu Al Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 12:01am UAE time.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Based on the expected calendar calculations:

  • Day of Arafah is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26

  • Eid Al Adha is expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27

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