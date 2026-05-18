Eid Al Adha holidays announced for UAE private sector employees

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday must be compensated accordingly
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a four-day paid holiday for private sector employees across the UAE, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
The Eid break will run from Tuesday, May 26, and continue through Friday, May 29.
Normal working hours will resume on Monday, June 1.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has earlier announced a five-day paid holiday for public sector employees, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
The Eid break will run from Monday, May 25, and continue through Friday, May 29.
Work for federal government sectors will resume on Monday, June 1.
The UAE confirmed the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon on Sunday evening, corresponding to 29 Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH (May 17, 2026 CE), based on reports from sighting committees, specialists, and observatories across the country.
In an official statement, the Council said the confirmation was made after reviewing sightings submitted by experts and astronomical centres operating under a coordinated national system using advanced space and astronomy technologies.
Accordingly, Monday, May 18, 2026, marks the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH in the UAE.
The announcement sets the official dates for the Hajj season and Eid Al Adha celebrations across the country.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and will be observed on May 27. The Day of Arafah will fall on May 26.
Students and staff across the UAE will enjoy an extended Eid Al Adha holiday, with schools closing for up to nine days.
The Ministry of Education confirmed the midterm break for the third term will run from May 25 to May 29, 2026, with classes resuming on June 1.
Dubai private schools will follow the same schedule, while Sharjah private schools are set for up to a 10-day break including weekends.