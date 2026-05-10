Eid Al Adha 2026 explained: Moon sighting, Arafat Day and UAE holiday 

Moon sighting, Arafat Day and how UAE residents can plan the 2026 break
Dubai: If you have been paying attention to the calendar lately, you have probably realised that something special is almost upon us. Eid Al Adha, the second and holiest festival in Islam, is now just about two weeks away, and a quiet but unmistakable energy is beginning to build across the UAE.
For Muslim residents, whether Emirati citizens or expatriates from dozens of different countries, this period is one of deep spiritual reflection, family connection, and preparations for one of the most cherished celebrations of the year.
But before the feasts, the new clothes, and the gatherings begin, there is an important question that everyone wants answered with certainty: when exactly does Eid Al Adha officially begin?
The answer, as with all Islamic months, depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the official date can only be confirmed by the UAE Council for Fatwa after the physical sighting of the moon.
That said, astronomical calculations give us a very clear and reliable forecast. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at exactly 12:01 AM after midnight, UAE time.
On the evening of that same Sunday, the crescent moon will set approximately 58 minutes after the sun, and it will be about 10 degrees above the horizon at the moment of sunset, with an age of nearly 19 hours.
These are highly favorable conditions for sighting the moon, so it is very likely that the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be confirmed as Monday, May 18.
Based on these calculations, the long-awaited Day of Arafah, which falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be on Tuesday, May 26.
And Eid Al Adha itself, the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, will begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27. This means that for everyone in the UAE, the first day of Eid will be Wednesday, May 27, 2026, corresponding to the Islamic date of 10 Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH.
Of course, it is always wise to remember that the final, official decision rests with the legitimate moon sighting, and the date could potentially shift by one day. But for now, residents can plan their celebrations with confidence.
Eid Al Adha is often called "the Greater Eid" or "the Big Eid," and for good reason. While Eid Al Fitr marks the joyful end of Ramadan's fasting, Eid Al Adha commemorates a much deeper and more profound story of faith, sacrifice, and absolute trust in God.
It is the festival of sacrifice, and it honors the unforgettable story of Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, and his son Ismail.
As the Quran recounts, Prophet Ibrahim saw in a dream that he was sacrificing his beloved son. The dreams of prophets are a form of divine revelation, so Ibrahim understood this as a direct command from God.
In an act of total submission that has echoed through millennia, he prepared to carry out the command. When he told his son, Ismail did not flinch. Instead, he said to his father, words that still move hearts today: "O my father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if God wills, among the patient."
At the very moment of sacrifice, when both father and son had proven their complete devotion, God intervened.
He ransomed Ismail with a great ram, and the command to sacrifice a human was replaced with the command to sacrifice an animal instead. This is the origin of Udhiyah, the ritual sacrifice that defines Eid Al Adha.
Every year, Muslims around the world slaughter a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, not because God needs the blood or the meat, but to remember Ibrahim's willingness to give up what was most precious to him, and to renew their own commitment to putting God's commands above all else.
Beyond its deep spiritual roots, Eid Al Adha is also the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage. Every year, millions of Muslims from every corner of the globe gather in Mecca to perform the rites of Hajj, and the peak of that journey is the Day of Arafah.
Eid Al Adha arrives immediately after, so for those not on pilgrimage, the festival is a way of joining spiritually with the pilgrims, celebrating their completion of this immense act of worship, and sharing in the joy and blessings of these holy days.
If Eid Al Adha is the day of celebration and sacrifice, then the day before it, the Day of Arafah, is arguably the most significant single day of the entire Islamic year.
It falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, and for the pilgrims in Mecca, it is the absolute heart of Hajj.
On this day, all pilgrims leave Mina to gather on the vast plain of Arafah, where they stand in earnest supplication to God from just after noon until sunset.
This act, known as the "standing" or Wuquf, is so essential that the Prophet, peace be upon him, said: "Hajj is Arafah." Without this day, the pilgrimage is incomplete.
But what about those who are not on Hajj? For Muslims everywhere else in the world, Arafat Day is a day of fasting, and the reward for doing so is immense.
The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said that fasting on the Day of Arafah expiates the sins of the past year and the coming year.
In other words, it is a chance for a profound spiritual cleansing, a day to seek forgiveness, to make sincere dua, and to reset one's relationship with God.
It is a quiet, deeply personal day of devotion before the joy and community of Eid. Many Muslims spend the day in extra prayer, reciting Quran, and making heartfelt supplications for themselves, their families, and the wider world.
The UAE has always been thoughtful about giving its residents time to celebrate and rest. For Eid Al Adha 2026, the official paid holiday will include four days: the Day of Arafah on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the first three days of Eid from Wednesday, May 27, through Friday, May 29.
Because the weekend in the UAE falls on Saturday and Sunday, these four holidays will connect directly to the weekend, creating a seamless break of six full days from Tuesday, May 26, until Sunday, May 31.
For those who have even a single day of annual leave to spare, there is an attractive option. By requesting just one extra day off on Monday, May 25, a resident can enjoy a magnificent nine-day holiday stretching from Saturday, May 23, all the way to Sunday, May 31.
That is more than enough time for a proper family getaway, whether exploring the beautiful destinations within the UAE or traveling abroad. Of course, as always, the final dates are subject to the official moon sighting, so it is wise to keep a small margin for a possible one-day adjustment.
Eventually, while dates and holidays are important, the true spirit of Eid Al Adha lies in what it brings out in people.
It is a time to remember the profound lessons of Ibrahim's story: that true faith sometimes requires sacrifice, that God's mercy is always greater than any trial, and that sharing what we have with others is a core part of worship.
Parents buy new clothes for their children, families bake sweets and prepare feasts, and the meat from the sacrifice is carefully divided so that relatives, neighbors, and especially the poor can all share in the joy.
At its heart, Eid Al Adha carries a simple but strong message in Islam: that joy should be shared, especially with those most in need.
That is the deeper meaning behind the moon sighting announcements, the long weekend plans, and the rush to the slaughterhouses. It is about family, faith, and a community coming together to remember that the best gift we can give is the gift of generosity and love.