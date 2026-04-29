Flying home for Eid Al Adha? 8 gifts that fit easily in your luggage from the UAE (2026)

The soundcore Space One Pro by Anker is a fun gift for the music lovers owing to premium audio, comfort, and practicality. One of its standout qualities is its adaptive active noise cancelling system, which significantly reduces background noise like flights, traffic, or busy homes, something that becomes genuinely valuable when travelling during Eid or spending time in loud family gatherings. Combined with Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC, the sound quality feels rich and immersive, making music, podcasts, or even Quran recitation more detailed and engaging without needing complicated setup. The headphones are also designed for long listening sessions, with up to 60 hours of battery life and ultra-fast charging that gives hours of playback in just a few minutes, which is extremely useful for travel situations where charging time is limited.