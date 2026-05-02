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How Dubai’s ‘Gift It Forward’ drive will support 1,500 beneficiaries this weekend

Collaborative drive highlights strong spirit of unity and giving among UAE communities

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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156,100 diapers will be given away for free along with toys, clothes, household items, and women's accessories
156,100 diapers will be given away for free along with toys, clothes, household items, and women's accessories
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Dubai: A community-driven initiative in Dubai is set to support around 1,500 beneficiaries this weekend through a “Gift It Forward” drive, bringing together organisations and volunteers in a coordinated effort to assist low-income families and mothers within the community. 

The programme is set to take place on May 3 at the Pakistan Education Academy and aims to go beyond traditional donation models by creating a structured and dignified environment where beneficiaries can select essential items based on their needs.

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Diapers and essential goods

As part of the initiative, organisers have confirmed the preparation of 156,100 diapers, along with a wide range of essential goods including toys for children, branded and new clothing, household items, and accessories for women. 

The drive has been created to address both practical needs and everyday challenges faced by families, particularly those with young children.

Meaningful community experience

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) president Ericson Reyes has noted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen community support systems while engaging volunteers in impactful work.

“In our second year with this gift giving, we are proud to act as 'future shapers.' By providing a free marketplace experience for our hardworking mothers and low-income community members, we turn a regular day into a joyful shopping off-day,” Reyes told Gulf News.

Moreover, he has expressed gratitude to the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai for granting Filsoc official licensing, allowing the organisation to operate within the community framework and bring smiles to fellow Filipinos.

Strong collaboration 

Organisers have emphasised that the initiative reflects the Filipino value of "bayanihan" or collective community support, which continues to thrive among overseas Filipinos in the UAE. 

Additionally, the programme will showcase how coordinated efforts between community groups and local institutions can create meaningful impact for residents in need, while reinforcing the Emirates’ culture of inclusivity and social responsibility.

The initiative is being carried by Dubai Holding, CDA, Pakistan Education Academy, The Surpluss, and Filsoc.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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PinoyUAEDubai CommunitiesUS-Israel-Iran war

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