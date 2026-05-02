How Dubai’s ‘Gift It Forward’ drive will support 1,500 beneficiaries this weekend

Collaborative drive highlights strong spirit of unity and giving among UAE communities
Dubai: A community-driven initiative in Dubai is set to support around 1,500 beneficiaries this weekend through a “Gift It Forward” drive, bringing together organisations and volunteers in a coordinated effort to assist low-income families and mothers within the community.
The programme is set to take place on May 3 at the Pakistan Education Academy and aims to go beyond traditional donation models by creating a structured and dignified environment where beneficiaries can select essential items based on their needs.
As part of the initiative, organisers have confirmed the preparation of 156,100 diapers, along with a wide range of essential goods including toys for children, branded and new clothing, household items, and accessories for women.
The drive has been created to address both practical needs and everyday challenges faced by families, particularly those with young children.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) president Ericson Reyes has noted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen community support systems while engaging volunteers in impactful work.
“In our second year with this gift giving, we are proud to act as 'future shapers.' By providing a free marketplace experience for our hardworking mothers and low-income community members, we turn a regular day into a joyful shopping off-day,” Reyes told Gulf News.
Moreover, he has expressed gratitude to the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai for granting Filsoc official licensing, allowing the organisation to operate within the community framework and bring smiles to fellow Filipinos.
Organisers have emphasised that the initiative reflects the Filipino value of "bayanihan" or collective community support, which continues to thrive among overseas Filipinos in the UAE.
Additionally, the programme will showcase how coordinated efforts between community groups and local institutions can create meaningful impact for residents in need, while reinforcing the Emirates’ culture of inclusivity and social responsibility.
The initiative is being carried by Dubai Holding, CDA, Pakistan Education Academy, The Surpluss, and Filsoc.