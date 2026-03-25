Why Filipinos stay: Bayanihan and the strength of community in the UAE

Filipinos across the Emirates say it’s people, not just opportunity, that makes UAE home
Dubai: Long before careers and opportunities, it is “bayanihan,” the Filipino value of collective help and unity, that defines the experience of many expatriates in the UAE.
For community leaders and residents alike, bayanihan is not just a tradition carried from home, but a way of life adapted to today’s challenges.
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Josie Conlu, community director of Infinite Communities, has described that her journey in the UAE has been filled by meaning and connection.
“I chose to stay in the UAE because it gave me purpose beyond just work. It gave me a community and a chance to serve others. It became home because this is where I built meaningful connections and found who I am meant to be,” Conlu told Gulf News.
For her, bayanihan means showing up when it matters most, organising support, guiding fellow Filipinos abroad, and ensuring that no one feels alone.
During difficult times, Conlu has highlighted that both the UAE and the Filipino community have become her pillars of strength.
Ericson Reyes, president of the Filipino Social Club in Dubai, has noted that his nearly two decades stay in the UAE has been rooted in trust and gratitude.
“The UAE has been my 'bread and butter' and you don’t simply turn your back on a country that has protected and provided for you. It feels like home because of the equality here. Regardless of your passport, you are treated with respect and it makes you feel that you truly belong,” shared Reyes.
He has bared that bayanihan today includes sharing verified information to keep the public on track and not misled. In a digital age, he has coined the community as a “messenger of hope,” noting that this is the modern way to help and protect each other.
For Filipina entrepreneur Ditas German, owner of Sari Sari Store in Dubai, the UAE offers a safe and welcoming environment that makes overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) feel at home.
She has showcased how bayanihan is reflected in everyday support, such as Filipinos helping fellow business owners by buying items, attending events, and promoting others’ ventures.
“The UAE has given us so much and we are proud and grateful to call it our home. We are eternally grateful for the support of our partners, suppliers, and customers who remain loyal to us,” stated German.
In a recent move, her store has launched a bayanihan initiative where she has opened a “special in-store space” in their Bur Dubai branch for small Filipino-owned businesses to display their products.
After more than a decade in the UAE, Woderick Pareja, chairman of the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi, has credited the country’s stability and opportunities for his decision to stay.
Through his role, he has promoted transparency, collaboration, and volunteerism, to make sure that the community continues to give back.
“The UAE has a strong reputation in terms of safety and commitment to building innovation for professional development. It has become home because it supports multicultural workforce and have a high quality of life,” said Pareja.
Amid the current regional situation, his council has conducted contingency planning and has established clear procedures to provide emotional strength and remind people that challenges are easier to face when together.
For Evelyn Bing Horillo, president of the Seven Emirates Guardians Council, job and healthcare access are also key reasons for staying in the UAE.
She has mentioned that bayanihan is about kindness and service, helping others, supporting community initiatives, and taking part in charitable efforts.
“The UAE provides equal and unlimited opportunities for OFWs. It continues to be a safe environment with great healthcare systems, plus a friendly atmosphere that makes us feel at home,” explained Horillo.
Moreover, she has credited both the UAE and the Filipino community for creating ways not just to succeed, but to give back.
According to Michael Da Costa, vice chairman of the Philippine Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates, the UAE is where many Filipinos have chosen to build not just careers, but families and futures.
“What truly makes it home is the sense of belonging and the environment of growth it fosters. Despite any challenges we may face, the UAE remains our safe haven, a place where we don't just exist, but truly thrive,” said Da Costa.
For him, bayanihan is seen in coordinated efforts with government institutions and has underscored how adversity can be transformed into meaningful action.
He added, “When our plans could not proceed due to unforeseen circumstances, we didn't just cancel, we pivoted. It is this synergy between the UAE government and our vibrant Filipino community that provides the resilience needed to overcome any obstacle.”
Additionally, he has emphasised the importance of simply listening. Through engagements with the Dubai Chamber, the Migrant Workers Office, the Philippine Consulate General, and the Department of Migrant Workers, efforts are reinforced with a shared message that no one stands alone.
From community leaders and entrepreneurs to volunteers and workers, Filipinos across the UAE share a common story, one shaped by bayanihan and strengthened by community.
In a country that offers opportunity and security, it is this enduring spirit of unity that turns distance into belonging, and a foreign land into home.