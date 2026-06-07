Indian expat mother's Facebook plea helps her fly home from UAE after years

"Seven years ago, I came to Dubai. The company where I was working wasn't later letting me go home. I made a Facebook video. It's been four months. The consulate finally traced me and sheltered me for about two weeks. I have three daughters studying back home — in grades 10, 7 and 5. I was really worried. Now my visa has been cancelled and my Emirates ID too. The consulate gave me a ticket, and I am leaving for India. I am flying home and I am very happy."