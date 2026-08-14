Message from Hussain Muhammed, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Pakistani expats in UAE vital to strengthening enduring Pakistan-UAE ties
I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest greetings to all members of the Pakistani community residing in the UAE on the joyous occasion of the Independence Day of our beloved homeland.
Independence Day is a moment of immense pride and gratitude that reminds us that there is no greater blessing than freedom and the privilege of living in an independent and sovereign nation. As we celebrate this historic occasion, we pay rich tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of our forefathers and the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose unwavering determination and commitment made the dream of Pakistan a reality.
On this auspicious occasion, I wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Through your hard work, professionalism, and dedication, you have earned respect for yourselves and for Pakistan. Beyond supporting your families through remittances, you serve as true ambassadors of our country and play a vital role in further strengthening the enduring bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Pakistan and the UAE.
I also take this opportunity to urge every member of our community to continue abiding by the laws, regulations, and cultural values of the UAE. Respect for the local laws and policies, and responsible conduct reinforces the positive image of Pakistan and its people. Let us remain exemplary residents who contribute positively to the continued prosperity and harmony of our host country.
As we commemorate this historic day, let us reaffirm our commitment to national unity, hard work, integrity, and collective progress. Together, we can build a brighter future for Pakistan while further deepening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
May Allah Almighty bless Pakistan with enduring peace, stability, and prosperity, and grant continued success and well-being to all Pakistanis at home and abroad.
Pakistan Zindabad!