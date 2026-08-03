First Telangana-born IFS officer to hold the post succeeds Satish Kumar Sivan
Dubai: Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been appointed the new Consul General of India in Dubai, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News on Monday.
He is scheduled to assume office once he presents his credentials to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He succeeds Satish Kumar Sivan, who has completed his tenure in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The appointment marks a historic first for Telangana, with Dr Reddy reportedly becoming the first official from the south Indian state to head India's consulate in the emirate.
According to a report by Telangana Today, Dr Reddy is a native of Warangal district in Telangana and a 2008-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). He is also an alumnus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Before this posting, he served on deputation with the Telangana state government as Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and External Engagements and had earlier held the post of Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad.
According to the same report, Dr Reddy has held postings across Europe and Latin America over the course of his career, in addition to a stint at the United Nations. This wide-ranging experience is expected to stand him in good stead in Dubai, home to one of the largest and most economically active Indian communities anywhere in the world.
Dubai's Indian consulate is considered one of India's most significant overseas missions, given the scale of trade, remittances and community welfare work it oversees for the diaspora in the emirate and the Northern Emirates.
Dr Reddy reportedly began engaging with India's trade community last week. He visited the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council headquarters and the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai, meeting industry leaders to reportedly understand the UAE's role in India's gem and jewellery trade.
According to GJEPC's own data, India's gem and jewellery exports to the UAE reached US$8.70 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, making the emirate the country's top market in the sector.
As per latest figures released by India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, India-UAE bilateral trade touched a record US$101.25 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, cementing the UAE's place as India's third-largest trading partner and underlining the economic weight riding on the Dubai consulate's work.
Dr Reddy's predecessor, Satish Kumar Sivan, was given a warm farewell by various community groups in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as he wrapped up his tenure, calling on UAE ministers and top officials in the process.
Among his farewell engagements shared on social media by the consulate, Sivan was received by His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who praised for his efforts in strengthening cooperation between the two countries and deepening the partnership with Ras Al Khaimah across diverse sectors.
Sivan, in turn, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ruler for his unwavering support to the Indian community, as well as for the warm hospitality, encouragement, and cooperation extended to him throughout his tenure for advancing India–UAE cooperation.
With Dr Reddy now at the helm, attention turns to how the new consul general will build on the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE and ensure welfare of the expat community, at a time when the Indian diaspora in Dubai and the Northern Emirates continues to expand.