Police trace suspect via CCTV, ride records; stolen gold, cash recovered
A 55-year-old woman survived nearly 21 hours inside an agricultural well in Karimnagar district in the southern Indian state of Telangana, after she was allegedly robbed and pushed in by a 21-year-old man, media reports said.
According to an NDTV report, the accused, a debt-ridden degree student reportedly addicted to online gambling, allegedly approached the woman at a labour hiring spot and offered her farm work. He then transported her on a vehicle to an isolated location near Nustulapur village.
Officials said the accused allegedly robbed her of gold ornaments, silver anklets and cash before pushing her into the well in an attempt to eliminate her as a witness.
Reports said the woman, who knows how to swim, survived by holding onto a rope inside the well. When the rope was allegedly cut, she managed to cling to a motor pipeline cable and remained afloat through the night.
She was eventually spotted and rescued by farmers after spending nearly 20–21 hours trapped inside the well, according to the police officials cited in reports.
Police said the case initially began as a missing complaint before turning into a criminal investigation after the woman was rescued and gave her statement. Authorities said technical evidence, including CCTV footage and ride-booking records, helped trace the suspect.
The accused was later arrested and reportedly confessed during interrogation. Police also detained a jewellery trader accused of purchasing the stolen gold, according to a Times of India report.
Investigators said the accused had incurred losses of around ₹4 lakh through online gambling and betting platforms and had taken loans via mobile applications, which allegedly led him to plan the robbery.
Police confirmed that the stolen valuables have been recovered and further legal proceedings are underway.