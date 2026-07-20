Indian pacer, now a DSP, meets C.V. Anand following his appointment as police chief
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on Monday met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand in Hyderabad, marking their first interaction since Anand took charge as the state's police chief in May.
Siraj, who currently serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), visited the DGP's office for a courtesy meeting. Inspector General (P&I) Gajarao Bhupal and DSP (Sports) Ramarao were also present during the meeting.
Sharing a picture of the meeting on social media, Siraj congratulated Anand on taking charge and wished him success in his new role.
"It was a pleasure meeting Shri C.V. Anand sir, DGP, Telangana, and extending my best wishes as he begins his tenure as the Director General of Police. Grateful for the warm interaction, and wishing him continued success in serving the people of Telangana," Siraj wrote.
The India pacer was appointed as a DSP in October 2024 after the Telangana government recognised his contribution to India's ICC T20 World Cup victory.
Following India's title win, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced a government job and a residential plot for Siraj. The state Cabinet later approved DSP cadre Group-I posts for Siraj and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen. The appointments were made possible after amendments to the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994.
As part of the recognition, Siraj was allotted a 600-square-yard plot in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad's prime residential areas.