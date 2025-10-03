GOLD/FOREX
Pacer Mohammed Siraj credits ‘hard work’ after stunning spell against West Indies

India’s strike bowler tops the WTC wicket charts with another inspired spell

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on the first day of the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on the first day of the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
AP

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj credited sheer ‘hard work’ for his four-wicket haul that left the West Indies struggling on the opening day of the first Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 29-year-old struck early and often, finishing with figures of 4/40 in 14 overs, as the visitors were bowled out for just 162.

The performance pushed Siraj to the top of the wicket-takers’ list in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, with 30 scalps to his name.

‘No free wickets’

Speaking after stumps, Siraj dismissed the notion that wickets came easily to him on a helpful surface.

“Sir, even here I took four wickets only by working hard. You only get wickets through effort. I worked hard for them in England, and I worked hard for these too. No one gave me that fifth wicket. All four came through hard work,” he told reporters, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Wobble-seam magic

One of Siraj’s standout dismissals came against West Indies skipper Roston Chase, who fell to a well-executed wobble-seam delivery. Explaining his method, Siraj said: “The wobble-seam is unpredictable. Sometimes it cuts in, sometimes it straightens. Against Chase, the ball straightened towards the shiny side instead of moving in, and that’s why it took the edge for a catch behind.”

The dismissal highlighted Siraj’s growing mastery of seam variation — an area he has honed over the past two years to become one of India’s most reliable strike bowlers.

Partnership with Bumrah

Siraj’s efforts were complemented by Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed three wickets. Together, the pair dismantled the Caribbean batting order, ensuring India started the Test on the front foot.

With West Indies dismissed cheaply, India’s batters will now look to capitalise on the early advantage.

For Siraj, the day was yet another reminder of his rise from raw pacer to dependable leader of India’s attack — a journey built not on talent alone, but on relentless hard work.

