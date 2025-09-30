India strong favourites against West Indies in home Test series

India’s bowling attack will be bolstered by the return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, fresh off a two-wicket haul in the T20 Asia Cup final win over Pakistan in Dubai. Bumrah’s workload is being carefully managed following an injury sustained in Australia earlier this year. During the England series, he was rested for two Tests, with Mohammed Siraj stepping up impressively to lead the attack, finishing as India’s top wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

In stark contrast, India are riding high on confidence after drawing 2-2 in their five-Test series in England earlier this year. That series marked Gill’s captaincy debut and the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Gill made a stunning start to his leadership journey, amassing 754 runs — the most by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.

Ahead of the opening Test in Ahmedabad, the West Indies suffered fresh setbacks with fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph ruled out due to injuries. Their replacements — uncapped seamers Johann Layne and Jediah Blades — bring limited experience, with Blades yet to play red-ball cricket at the international level. Jayden Seales remains the only pacer in the squad with more than 10 Test appearances.

West Indies cricket is in disarray following a string of poor performances. Most recently, their T20 side hit a new low with a series defeat to Nepal — a team yet to gain Test status. In red-ball cricket, their form has been equally concerning. Earlier this year, they were whitewashed 3-0 at home by Australia, including a humiliating collapse for just 27 runs in the final Test — the second-lowest score in Test history. That disaster prompted West Indies Cricket Board president Kishore Shallow to convene an emergency meeting with past legends to address the crisis.

