Is Australia's Usman Khawaja retiring after Sydney Test?

39-year-old named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a pull shot during his century on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a pull shot during his century on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
AFP

Dubai: Usman Khawaja was named in Australia’s 15-member squad on Thursday for the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, set to begin on January 4 in Sydney. However, what has sparked curiosity is that the Australian opener is scheduled to hold a press conference to address speculation surrounding his future in Test cricket.

According to reports, the 39-year-old will speak to the media on Friday, just ahead of Australia’s training session. While it remains unclear whether the veteran will announce his retirement, former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Khawaja should consider stepping away from the format, noting that he has the chance to exit on a high after retaining the Ashes.

“I think this will be Usman’s farewell Test match. I don’t think it’s a token selection; they picked him for Melbourne, so once you go down that path, you pick him for Sydney as well,” Clarke told Code Sports.

“But I think he’ll retire after this Test. Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I’d love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high, because not many people get that opportunity.”

Meanwhile, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden recently criticised the performance of Australia’s top order, labelling the scorecard “unacceptable.” He singled out Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green for failing to execute basic techniques. Hayden’s comments came after Australia’s loss to England in the fourth Ashes Test, which ended inside two days, with Australia being bowled out for 152 and 132 in their two innings.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
