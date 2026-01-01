Is Australia's Usman Khawaja retiring after Sydney Test?

Meanwhile, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden recently criticised the performance of Australia’s top order, labelling the scorecard “unacceptable.” He singled out Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green for failing to execute basic techniques. Hayden’s comments came after Australia’s loss to England in the fourth Ashes Test, which ended inside two days, with Australia being bowled out for 152 and 132 in their two innings.

“But I think he’ll retire after this Test. Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I’d love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high, because not many people get that opportunity.”

According to reports, the 39-year-old will speak to the media on Friday, just ahead of Australia’s training session. While it remains unclear whether the veteran will announce his retirement, former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Khawaja should consider stepping away from the format, noting that he has the chance to exit on a high after retaining the Ashes.

Dubai: Usman Khawaja was named in Australia’s 15-member squad on Thursday for the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, set to begin on January 4 in Sydney. However, what has sparked curiosity is that the Australian opener is scheduled to hold a press conference to address speculation surrounding his future in Test cricket.

