Usman Khawaja’s birthday plans take a dramatic turn

Originally not included in the Australian side to play England in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, the elegant Islamabad-born left-hander, who turns 39 on Thursday, suddenly found himself in the firing line after skipper Steve Smith was ruled out due to vertigo less than 90 minutes before the commencement of play.

Khawaja, as has been his wont during many a memorable innings for Australia in the past, dug deep, played some exquisite strokes and made sure the hosts went on to pile up an imposing 326/8 by the close of play on Day 1. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey hit an emotional home century on the back of Khawaja’s counter-offensive in a stand that yielded 91 runs and later paid tribute to the dashing Australian of Pakistani origin.

Khawaja had already lost his place as an opener and speculation was rife that he might even call it a day during the ongoing series. Instead, the southpaw hammered 82, coming in at No 4 in what was possibly a series-winning innings after the hosts were rocked back by England quicks Joffra Archer and Brydon Carse and looked down in the dumps at 33-2.

For a batter who almost missed the calls to represent Australia back in 2011 – because he was playing a local match and his phone was in his kit bag – to now defying age and speculations, Khawaja’s roller-coaster career continues with its twists and turns as he moves into his 40th year.

“I feel like I probably should have played more Test matches than 80 or so after all this time. But I wouldn’t change my journey for any other reason or any other thing, because it was my journey.”

What followed has been nothing short of remarkable. Khawaja scored more Test runs than any other batter aged 35 or older, with his exploits through 2022 and 2023 in particular spectacular. So rich was the vein of form he found in his fifth, sixth or seventh comeback – Khawaja, for one, isn’t counting – that he was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2023.

A last-minute reprieve is far from a new situation for Khawaja though. It was an illness to Travis Head – who replaced him at the top of the order in the second innings in Perth last month – in Sydney almost four years ago that offered Khawaja another chance at a time when most cricketers would have considered retirement.

He acknowledged going into the summer that he was treating every opportunity to bat for Australia as a blessing. The turmoil experienced in Perth with his back, which forced him out of the Australian side, seems to have whetted his appetite.

Khawaja of course has been there before, pushed to the brink, before rebounding in spectacular fashion. “If you’d told me four years ago I’d be playing cricket for Australia at the age of 38, and potentially 39 this summer, I would have laughed at you,” he said.

