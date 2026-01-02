GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Australia’s Usman Khawaja reflects on career, criticism and racial stereotypes as he retires

Pakistan born Aussie star reflects on unequal treatment and career highs in emotional exit

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja speaks during a media conference at the SCG in Sydney on January 2, 2026, ahead of the fifth and final Ashes cricket Test starting on January 4.
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja speaks during a media conference at the SCG in Sydney on January 2, 2026, ahead of the fifth and final Ashes cricket Test starting on January 4.
AFP

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has confirmed his retirement from international cricket, with his final appearance set for the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney against England.

The 39-year-old veteran, who will leave the game with 87 Tests, 6,206 runs, 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries at an average of 43.39, addressed the highs and lows of his career during an emotional 50-minute press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Facing criticism amid injury

Khawaja, born in Pakistan and the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, opened up about the criticism he faced at the start of the Ashes series after suffering back spasms that prevented him from opening the batting in the second innings of the Perth Test. He was criticised for playing three days of golf just before the match.

“I had back spasms, and that’s something I couldn’t control. But the way the media and former players attacked me, it went on for about five days straight,” Khawaja said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. “It wasn’t even about my performances. It was personal, about my preparation and my commitment to the team. I’ve never seen anyone treated like that in the Australian cricket team before.”

Calling out racial stereotypes

Khawaja said the criticism reflected deeper issues of racial stereotyping that he has experienced throughout his life and career.

“I’ve always felt a little bit different, even now. I'm a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is our pride and joy, but I’ve also felt very different in the way I’ve been treated,” he said. “Things like being called lazy, selfish, or not committed — these are the same racial stereotypes I’ve grown up with my whole life. I thought we had moved past it, but clearly we haven’t.”

Frustration over unequal treatment

Khawaja cited examples of other players who faced no backlash despite engaging in similar behaviour before matches, including playing golf or consuming alcohol.

“There are countless guys who played golf the day before and got injured — no one said a thing. Some had 15 schooners the night before — no criticism. They’re just Aussie larrikins. But when it happens to me, my credibility and character are questioned,” he added.

A trailblazing career

Despite the criticism, Khawaja reflected on his career with pride, recognising his role as a trailblazer for players of diverse backgrounds in Australian cricket. His retirement marks the end of a distinguished international career, but he hopes his journey will inspire future generations to face challenges both on and off the field.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanAustralia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a pull shot during his century on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Is Usman Khawaja retiring after Sydney Test?

2m read
VVS Laxman

Laxman taking over as India coach? BCCI clarifies

2m read
England batsman Jamie Smith (R) drives a ball past Australian fieldsman Josh Inglis on the final day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 21, 2025.

'Worst' Aussie team in 15 yrs retains Ashes vs England

3m read
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot on the first day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 17, 2025.

Usman Khawaja’s birthday plans take a dramatic turn

3m read