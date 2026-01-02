Pakistan born Aussie star reflects on unequal treatment and career highs in emotional exit
Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has confirmed his retirement from international cricket, with his final appearance set for the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney against England.
The 39-year-old veteran, who will leave the game with 87 Tests, 6,206 runs, 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries at an average of 43.39, addressed the highs and lows of his career during an emotional 50-minute press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
Khawaja, born in Pakistan and the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, opened up about the criticism he faced at the start of the Ashes series after suffering back spasms that prevented him from opening the batting in the second innings of the Perth Test. He was criticised for playing three days of golf just before the match.
“I had back spasms, and that’s something I couldn’t control. But the way the media and former players attacked me, it went on for about five days straight,” Khawaja said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. “It wasn’t even about my performances. It was personal, about my preparation and my commitment to the team. I’ve never seen anyone treated like that in the Australian cricket team before.”
Khawaja said the criticism reflected deeper issues of racial stereotyping that he has experienced throughout his life and career.
“I’ve always felt a little bit different, even now. I'm a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is our pride and joy, but I’ve also felt very different in the way I’ve been treated,” he said. “Things like being called lazy, selfish, or not committed — these are the same racial stereotypes I’ve grown up with my whole life. I thought we had moved past it, but clearly we haven’t.”
Khawaja cited examples of other players who faced no backlash despite engaging in similar behaviour before matches, including playing golf or consuming alcohol.
“There are countless guys who played golf the day before and got injured — no one said a thing. Some had 15 schooners the night before — no criticism. They’re just Aussie larrikins. But when it happens to me, my credibility and character are questioned,” he added.
Despite the criticism, Khawaja reflected on his career with pride, recognising his role as a trailblazer for players of diverse backgrounds in Australian cricket. His retirement marks the end of a distinguished international career, but he hopes his journey will inspire future generations to face challenges both on and off the field.
