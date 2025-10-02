Siraj takes 4-40 as India dominate West Indies in first Test

The hosts were 121-2 in reply to 162 at stumps with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53
Ahmedabad: Red-hot Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 4-40 as India dismissed the West Indies for 162 and then turned the screw with the bat on day one of the first Test on Thursday.
The hosts were 121-2 at stumps with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 in front of a sparse crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rahul reached his 20th Test fifty and stood firm along with skipper Shubman Gill, on 18, at close of play.
A depleted West Indies won the toss but the Indian attack struck regular blows to bowl out the visitors in 44.1 overs in the second session.
Siraj drew first blood with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck and extended his tally of Test wickets to 27 this year, having played a key role in India's 2-2 draw in England.
"The England series gave me a lot of confidence," Siraj said. "It was a competitive cricket series in England against a strong side, so to perform there gives you an added confidence."
On the comparatively inexperienced West Indies batting line-up, Siraj said: "I had to work hard for my wickets just like I did in England."
"I was denied a five-wicket haul," he said with a chuckle.
After an initial first spell of 3-19 in seven overs, Siraj returned in the second session to get one more wicket and was ably supported by fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah.
Number seven Justin Greaves top-scored for the West Indies with 32 before being bowled by Bumrah, who took three wickets.
Skipper Roston Chase (24) and Shai Hope attempted to revive the innings after the West Indies slipped to 42-4 in the first hour of play.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled Hope for 26 to end the 48-run fifth-wicket stand at the stroke of lunch.
Kuldeep got his second to send back Jomel Warrican for eight and wrap up the innings. Early tea was called.
"Obviously we have to improve," vice-captain Warrican said of his team's batting. "We, as a batting unit, have to come together to score more runs on the board."
West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia this year and were bowled out for 27 in the third match, the second-lowest score in Test history.
They have been forced into late changes after injuries to pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, and are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.
India are strongly tipped to sweep the two-match series.
The Indian openers started the reply cautiously before Rahul and the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal got going in a session interrupted by a brief spell of rain.
West Indies pace spearhead Jayden Seales had Jaiswal caught behind for 36 and Chase trapped Sai Sudharsan lbw for seven with his off-spin.
