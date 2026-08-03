He explains further: Inside an aircraft, conditions are very different, pressure, environment, and limited response capability all increase the potential impact of any failure. When a lithium battery malfunctions, one of the first risks is the release of highly toxic gases. These are not ordinary fumes, they pose a serious threat to human health, particularly to the respiratory system. At the same time, the battery can generate extreme heat, leading to fire scenarios that are difficult to control mid-air. This risk is not theoretical, it is immediate and operational.