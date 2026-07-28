Cabin fire from overhead-stowed power bank spotlights airlines’ battery rules
A power bank stored in an overhead compartment caught fire aboard a China Eastern Airlines flight shortly after landing at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, with cabin crew members quickly extinguishing the flames.
The South China Morning Post reported that the incident took place on China Eastern Flight MU2421 on July 24, 2026, after the Airbus A320 arrived from Lanzhou. The power bank inside a passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire as the aircraft was taxiing towards the terminal.
No injuries were reported, although the aircraft suffered minor smoke damage, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke coming from an open overhead luggage compartment. A flight attendant was seen reaching into the bin as other crew members worked to control the fire.
The cabin crew extinguished the flames before passengers disembarked, while airport firefighters also responded to the aircraft.
A passenger told Chinese media that travellers near the front of the cabin began shouting and moving away after noticing the fire.
“I thought the outside of the plane was on fire, but when I looked up, I saw flames coming out of the overhead luggage rack,” the passenger said, according to a report cited by The Sun.
Another passenger said the crew remained calm and instructed travellers not to panic while handling the emergency.
China Eastern Airlines allows passengers to carry power banks only in cabin baggage but prohibits storing them in overhead compartments.
Passengers are also not allowed to use power banks to charge electronic devices during flights.
The restrictions come amid growing concerns over lithium battery fires, which can spread quickly inside aircraft cabins.
China introduced stricter rules for power banks on domestic flights in June 2025 following several lithium battery-related fire incidents.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China banned power banks without China Compulsory Certification (3C) markings, recalled models and devices with unclear certification labels.
In March 2025, a power bank fire in an overhead compartment forced a Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320 flying from Hangzhou to Hong Kong to divert to Fuzhou. All 168 passengers and crew members escaped without injuries.
Flying from the UAE? Before placing a power bank in your cabin bag, check the latest airline rules. Growing concerns over lithium battery fires have prompted carriers worldwide to tighten safety measures on how portable chargers can be carried and used onboard.
UAE airlines have also introduced stricter guidelines to reduce the risk of battery-related incidents.
Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways allow passengers to carry only one power bank per person, with a maximum capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh). Passengers must keep the devices switched off, protect them from accidental activation and store them safely in their hand luggage.
Emirates introduced stricter power bank rules from October 1, 2025.
Passengers can carry one power bank below 100 Wh, but it cannot be used to charge personal devices onboard. Charging the power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is also prohibited.
The airline requires power banks to be kept in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of the passenger, instead of overhead storage bins.
Etihad Airways permits one power bank per passenger if the device has a clearly marked capacity of 100 Wh or less.
The airline prohibits all use of power banks onboard, including charging phones or other devices from a power bank and charging the power bank through aircraft power sockets.
Passengers are advised to keep power banks easily accessible and avoid placing them where crew members may not be able to reach them quickly during an emergency.
flydubai allows power banks up to 100 Wh without approval. Devices between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require airline approval, while higher-capacity power banks are not allowed.
Power banks must be carried in hand baggage, protected from short circuits and accidental activation, and cannot be placed in checked luggage.
The airline also requires spare lithium batteries to be individually protected and carried only in cabin baggage.