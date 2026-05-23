Passengers can carry only two power banks in cabin baggage under new safety rules.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued a new circular to all airlines operating at the Kingdom’s airports, updating regulations governing the carriage of portable chargers, commonly known as power banks, and other electronic devices onboard aircraft.
The authority announced the updated rules on social media, saying the measures are aimed at enhancing aviation safety and aligning with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Under the new regulations, passengers and cabin crew are prohibited from recharging portable power banks during flights.
The authority said the measures are intended to strengthen aviation safety and security across all flights operating in the Kingdom.
The updated rules also state that power banks must be carried only in hand luggage inside the aircraft cabin and are strictly prohibited in checked baggage.
Passengers will be allowed to carry a maximum of two portable chargers each onboard.
As an added precautionary measure, the authority further recommended avoiding the use of power banks to charge electronic devices during flights.