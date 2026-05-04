10-MW nuclear reactor on truck bed: Power bank for AI data centres

10-MW nuclear ‘power bank’ targets off-grid, emergency, maritime and space uses
A Chinese research team is testing a prototype of a 10‑megawatt (MW), truck‑mountable “nuclear power bank” that could act as a mobile, ultra‑compact power source for AI data centres, remote communities, emergency sites, and even maritime and space systems.
Developed over several years by Professor Wu Yican’s group at the Institute of Nuclear Energy Safety Technology (Hefei Institute of Physical Science), the unit is framed as the world’s first vehicle‑mounted nuclear power unit at this scale and is still in the engineering‑test and safety‑evaluation phase, according to TechRadar.
The unit is described as the world’s first 10‑MW vehicle‑mounted nuclear power bank in an integrated engineering‑scale simulation‑test prototype.
It is marketed as an “ultra‑safe, ultra‑small, ultra‑long‑lasting” system, aligning with emerging trends in small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors.
The project is being positioned to meet diverse future energy needs, from microwatt‑scale nuclear batteries in medical devices to multi‑megawatt power for ocean and space exploration.
The prototype is a 10‑megawatt “vehicle‑mounted nuclear power bank” that can run for decades without refueling, essentially functioning as a mobile microreactor.
One 10‑MW module is roughly sufficient to supply a medium‑sized artificial intelligence data center, which need continuous, high‑density electricity.
The design emphasizes source‑level safety, miniaturization, and long‑term operation, aiming to eliminate “battery anxiety” in off‑grid or mission‑critical applications.
Remote and island power: The reactor can be trucked into areas with weak or nonexistent grid infrastructure, providing baseload‑grade power for small towns or islands.
Emergency and special‑environment backup: It could serve as a rapid‑deployable energy source for disaster‑relief zones, mines, construction camps, or military outposts.
Maritime and space systems: The team has flagged use for propelling ships and as a compact power source for orbital or deep‑space missions.
AI and data centres: Because AI‑heavy data centers demand 24/7, high‑density power, Wu highlights this reactor as part of a “next‑generation nuclear energy system” that pairs stable nuclear supply with AI‑driven control and optimisation.