UAE Central Bank to develop e-KYC platform

The new platform will enhance the efficiency of Know Your Customer and Know Your Business (KYC/KYB) processes, as well as due diligence requirements through automated workflows and the integration of trusted data sources. This will strengthen compliance and ensure alignment with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) frameworks.

The platform will address challenges arising from the duplication of customer due diligence processes, reduce compliance costs, and strengthen financial stability and competitiveness, further reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the global digital financial landscape.

Kanakakis stated, “By leveraging advanced technologies, we will enable financial institutions to access trusted and secure data in real time from multiple sources, enhancing operational efficiency while adhering to the highest international standards. It also empowers users with full control over the management of access to their data.”

“The development of the e-KYC Platform represents a strategic transformation towards a more efficient and resilient financial ecosystem," said Al Dhaheri. "Through this platform, we are enabling the sector to move away from resource-intensive traditional processes towards progressive digital models that accelerate access to financial services and reduce operational costs."

The new process introduces a unified national approach that supports both financial institutions and fintech companies, delivering a faster and more reliable digital onboarding experience for individuals and businesses, while substantially reducing turnaround times and operational costs.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.