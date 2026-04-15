GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE Central Bank to develop e-KYC platform

The platform enables secure data sharing strictly based on explicit customer consent

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The new process introduces a unified national approach that supports both financial institutions and fintech companies
The new process introduces a unified national approach that supports both financial institutions and fintech companies
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Central Bank is developing a nationwide unified Know Your Customer (eKYC) platform, following the signing of a technical partnership agreement with the global technology company Norbloc AB.

The platform will address challenges arising from the duplication of customer due diligence processes, reduce compliance costs, and strengthen financial stability and competitiveness, further reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the global digital financial landscape.

The new platform will enhance the efficiency of Know Your Customer and Know Your Business (KYC/KYB) processes, as well as due diligence requirements through automated workflows and the integration of trusted data sources. This will strengthen compliance and ensure alignment with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) frameworks.

Underpinned by a robust privacy by design technology, the platform enables secure data sharing strictly based on explicit customer consent, ensuring the highest standards of confidentiality, data protection and trust across the financial system.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the CBUAE, and Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, assistant governor for banking and insurance supervision at the CBUAE.

It was signed by Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at the CBUAE, and Astyanax Kanakakis, CEO of Norbloc AB.

The new process introduces a unified national approach that supports both financial institutions and fintech companies, delivering a faster and more reliable digital onboarding experience for individuals and businesses, while substantially reducing turnaround times and operational costs.

“The development of the e-KYC Platform represents a strategic transformation towards a more efficient and resilient financial ecosystem," said Al Dhaheri. "Through this platform, we are enabling the sector to move away from resource-intensive traditional processes towards progressive digital models that accelerate access to financial services and reduce operational costs."

Kanakakis stated, “By leveraging advanced technologies, we will enable financial institutions to access trusted and secure data in real time from multiple sources, enhancing operational efficiency while adhering to the highest international standards. It also empowers users with full control over the management of access to their data.”

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The new platform will serve as the backbone for recording, settling and safekeeping government debt securities and Islamic bonds, helping modernise how these instruments are traded and managed in the UAE.

CBUAE picks Vermeg for debt and Sukuk market platform

2m read
'Aani', an instant payments platform operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

UAE instant payment system Aani hits 12.5 million users

2m read
A general view of Sharjah

Two hurt after missile strikes Sharjah building

1m read
Emirati Children’s Day : UAE issues special silver coin

Emirati Children’s Day : UAE issues special silver coin

2m read