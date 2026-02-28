More UAE banks now tighten security with biometrics logins, AI fraud checks

Dubai: More UAE banks are eliminating SMS and email-based one-time passwords (OTPs), as new rules from the Central Bank of the UAE tighten digital security and fraud controls across the financial system.

“As per the directives issued by the UAE Central Bank, the practice of receiving OTPs via SMS or email are being phased out. Customers can now complete online transactions easily by selecting the ‘Authentication via App’ feature in their bank’s smart application,” a Dubai bank spokesperson said.

By the end of next month, all licensed financial institutions must stop using SMS and email OTPs, replacing them with in-app approvals, biometrics and risk-based authentication systems.

Woods added that while larger banks are generally further along, “many smaller institutions are only now beginning to address these requirements,” as impersonation fraud continues to surge across the Middle East.

“The rules require key capabilities, such as active call detection and screen sharing detection, and encourage the use of behavioural intelligence to disrupt real-time scams,” he said.

“As new regulations from the CBUAE come into force at the end of March, fraud prevention is currently a top priority for banks and financial institutions,” said Rob Woods, senior director, fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

For UAE residents, the immediate impact is practical. Online transactions will increasingly require biometric or in-app approval rather than an SMS code, as banks move to meet the March 2026 deadline and align with tighter digital safeguards.

“The guidance note aims to establish a clear framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the financial sector, in a way that enhances consumer protection, reinforces governance and transparency principles, and emphasises the importance of human oversight and data protection requirements,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Alongside authentication reforms, the central bank has issued new guidance on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in financial services .

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.