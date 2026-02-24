GOLD/FOREX
8 ways new AI rules will change how you bank in the UAE

Central Bank rules explain how AI can be used safely when you access financial services

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
AI tools have even been used to give banking clients granular insights into their investments and risks levels associated with those.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Artificial intelligence already helps banks in the UAE approve loans, spot fraud and handle customer service. The Central Bank of the UAE has now issued clear rules to make sure this technology is used responsibly and protects you as a customer.

Here’s what the new guidance means in simple terms.

1. AI must protect your rights as a customer

The guidance is designed to ensure “consumer rights are safeguarded” as banks expand their use of AI. That means faster digital services should not come at the cost of fairness, transparency or trust.

2. Banks must use AI responsibly, not freely

The Central Bank said the rules create “a clear framework to guide financial institutions in the safe and responsible deployment” of AI and machine learning. Banks cannot use the technology in ways that are opaque, risky or poorly controlled.

3. Senior management is accountable

AI decisions are no longer just a tech issue. Banks must have strong governance and accountability in place, with boards and senior management responsible for how AI systems are chosen, monitored and managed.

4. AI decisions must be fair and non-discriminatory

The guidance makes fairness a core principle. AI systems must not result in biased or discriminatory outcomes, especially in areas like loans, pricing or insurance.

5. You must be told when AI affects you

Transparency is mandatory. Banks must clearly disclose when AI is used in decisions that affect access to financial products and services, and be able to explain how those decisions are made.

6. Humans must stay in control

AI cannot operate on autopilot. The rules require “effective human oversight,” meaning automated systems must be supervised and open to review or intervention when needed.

Customers should be able to ask for human review or clarification of AI-driven decisions.

7. Your data must be protected

Data management and privacy are central to the framework. AI systems must meet data protection requirements and include safeguards to prevent misuse or unauthorised access to sensitive personal information.

8. Innovation is allowed — but with limits

The Central Bank said it aims to strike “a clear balance between enabling technological advancement, ensuring consumer protection, and maintaining financial stability.” AI cannot be used for manipulative sales practices, and banks remain responsible even when AI is provided by third-party vendors.

Bottom line?

According to the Central Bank, the guidance “aims to establish a clear framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the financial sector,” while reinforcing governance, transparency, human oversight and data protection.

For everyday users of banking and financial services in the UAE, the message is simple: AI can make services faster and smarter, but these new rules are meant to ensure it stays fair, secure and accountable to you.

