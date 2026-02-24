8 ways new AI rules will change how you bank in the UAE

Dubai: Artificial intelligence already helps banks in the UAE approve loans, spot fraud and handle customer service. The Central Bank of the UAE has now issued clear rules to make sure this technology is used responsibly and protects you as a customer.

AI decisions are no longer just a tech issue. Banks must have strong governance and accountability in place, with boards and senior management responsible for how AI systems are chosen, monitored and managed.

The Central Bank said the rules create “a clear framework to guide financial institutions in the safe and responsible deployment” of AI and machine learning. Banks cannot use the technology in ways that are opaque, risky or poorly controlled.

The guidance is designed to ensure “consumer rights are safeguarded” as banks expand their use of AI. That means faster digital services should not come at the cost of fairness, transparency or trust.

For everyday users of banking and financial services in the UAE, the message is simple: AI can make services faster and smarter, but these new rules are meant to ensure it stays fair, secure and accountable to you.

According to the Central Bank, the guidance “aims to establish a clear framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the financial sector,” while reinforcing governance, transparency, human oversight and data protection.

The Central Bank said it aims to strike “a clear balance between enabling technological advancement, ensuring consumer protection, and maintaining financial stability.” AI cannot be used for manipulative sales practices, and banks remain responsible even when AI is provided by third-party vendors.

Transparency is mandatory. Banks must clearly disclose when AI is used in decisions that affect access to financial products and services, and be able to explain how those decisions are made.

